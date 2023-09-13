Great American Media Rebrands Streaming Arm as ‘Great American Pure Flix’; CEO Says Company Well-Prepared for Strikes

The dust is finally beginning to settle a bit from the merger of Great American Media and the religious streaming platform Pure Flix. A new report from Deadline indicates that the company is rebranding its streaming segment as “Great American Pure Flix” to reflect that the two entities are now fully combined.

Great American Pure Flix offers 24/7 access to faith-based films and TV series that are appropriate for the whole family. Titles gearing up to debut on the service include “Divine Influencer” starring Shari Rigby on Sept. 15; “Harvest Homecoming” with Trevor Donovan and Jessica Lownde on Oct. 6, and many more.

“We appreciate how seamlessly Great American Pure Flix fits in with the Great American Media family,” said Bill Abbott, President, and CEO of Great American Media. “We love providing families with quality entertainment that celebrates faith, family, and hometown values wherever and however they enjoy watching.”

Abbott also sat down with Deadline for a longer conversation about the state of the company post-merger. He pledged that there would be more exclusive content coming to Great American Pure Flix, including drama and mysteries as well as lifestyle content.

The CEO also gave viewers encouraging news regarding strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) as they relate to his network. Abbot pledged that the content pipeline would continue churning out new movies, especially as the holidays approach.

“We saw [the strikes] coming and we put all of our movies into production in March, April, May, and June,” he told Deadline. “We’ll have a full slate of Christmas movies and we produced everything that was scheduled to run in 2023 before the strike started. 2024 is a different story, but for 2023, we’re in a good place. We felt all along that this was kind of inevitable, unfortunately.”

Asked how the increase of cord cutting was affecting Great American Family and the company’s other cable channels, Abbott confirmed the number of customers leaving the pay-TV sphere is concerning. But he also stressed that was the exact reason that building up its streaming segment is so important.

“Now we have the ability to promote our streaming service on our linear platform,” Abbott said. “And so the two together work really well. That’s why the Pure Flix merger was so important. Strategically, we wouldn’t want to be left with just the linear platform and no streaming outlet when you’re clearly in a declining business on the linear side. So you soldier on with a business that’s still working well on linear in terms of being profitable and having advertising revenue and in our case, ability to grow.”