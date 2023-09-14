 Skip to Content
Great American Pure Flix Rebrand Now Official; Pure Flix Free Streaming Channel Also on the Way

David Satin

It’s official! Great American Media has executed the rebrand of its streaming service, which is now called Great American Pure Flix. The name change is intended to reflect the acquisition of Pure Flix by Great American Media in May of this year.

Great American Pure Flix aims to provide “Faith, Family, and Hometown Values” in all of its content. The service offers a clean-stream promise, so families can be certain beyond a shadow of a doubt that the movies and TV shows they find on the service will be appropriate for them to watch.

“Great American Pure Flix fits seamlessly with the Great American Media family,” said Bill Abbott, President, and CEO of Great American Media. “Our mission is to provide families with quality entertainment that celebrates faith, family, and hometown values wherever and however they enjoy watching.”

The company announced three new movies coming to Great American Pure Flix in the next couple of months, including:

In addition to these movies, Great American Pure Flix will host a wide variety of Christmas and holiday films starring Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Jen Lilley. This lineup will begin appearing on the service in November.

Users should also be on the lookout for a new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel filled with Pure Flix content. Great American Media confirmed that such a channel would be coming soon, though sadly didn’t give details on when users could expect it or which services would carry it.

Great American Pure Flix offers all new customers a seven-day free trial to test the platform out. After the trial ends, the service costs $7.99 per month for ad-free streaming. Users can watch on up to five devices at once, but there is currently no ability to download content to watch offline.

7-Day Trial
pureflix.com

Great American Pure Flix

Great American Pure Flix provides access to thousands of “clean” faith and family-friendly movies, original series, documentaries, and more. Content ranges from romance, adventure, comedy, and even kid-friendly content.

A monthly subscription plan is $7.99 / month with a discount available for annual plans.

The service was founded as “Pure Flix” in 2005 by three friends, Michael Scott, David A.R. White, and Russell Wolfe. The religious trio launched a theatrical company and later on began distributing their early productions through churches, limited theatrical releases, or direct-to-DVD retail sales. In 2014, the blockbuster release of “God’s Not Dead” sparked a Christian entertainment movement and the new movie franchise allowed the company to launch a streaming platform in 2015.

The service was rebranded Great American Pure Flix in 2023.

7-Day Trial
$7.99 / month
pureflix.com
