HappyKids Adds 525 Episodes in Partnership With Kidtagious, Millimages

Streaming platform HappyKids, which claims an average 6 million unique monthly visitors, has formed new partnerships with Kidtagious, a children’s licensing company, and animation studio Millimages, both veterans of family entertainment.

The 8-year-old HappyKids, which carries Lego, Mattel and Pokémon brands, adds 525 new episodes of popular shows with the alliance. The new shows include “Molang” and “Truck Games” from Millimages, as well as “Future Card BuddyFight” and “Mofy” from Kidtagious.

That brings its total to 55,000 movies, TV programs and educational videos. Current titles include “Garfield,” “Caillou,” “My Little Pony,” “Thomas & Friends” and “Pororo the Little Penguin.”

HappyKids is the flagship kids and family-themed channel for parent Future Today.

David DiLorenzio, SVP kids and family, at Future Today, said Kidtagious and Millimages bring content that is “innovative and entertaining and will keep our audience captivated and engaged. They are the perfect complement to our existing library.”

The HappyKids app is available on various streaming platforms and devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast xFinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android, Windows, and most recently, as a linear channel on Vizio Smart TVs.



Future Today launched its first OTT channel in 2011; it now counts 700+ content channels with over 70 million app installs.