Haystack News Adds Live Stream of Newsy Channel

Haystack News viewers can now see the E.W. Scripps Co.-owned Newsy in their programming guides. This expansion not only means that Newsy and Scripps local broadcast channels are part of the Haystack on-demand offerings, but it is now a new addition to Haystack’s core live TV offerings as well.

Daniel Barreto, Co-Founder, and CEO at Haystack TV, says in a press release, “Newsy has long been a popular news provider on the Haystack News platform. We are very pleased to expand our agreement with Scripps and add Newsy to our growing portfolio of live streaming news channels, a terrific complement to our core personalized and curated on-demand offerings.”

What was once an OTT-only news channel, the recently rebranded Newsy, is expanding its reach as a digital multicast channel…again. Earlier this month, Newsy launched its free over-the-air network and will further grow the audience substantially thanks to Haystack News.

Haystack - The Only News Streaming App with Local, National, & International Providers

With the addition of Newsy, the AVOD Haystack platform now has 30 FAST channels.

Haystack News provides national feeds like ABC News, CBS News, Cheddar, CNET, Euronews, GameSpot, Yahoo Finance, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, and Bloomberg QuickTake, as well as local feeds and more.

Haystack TV is available for free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and Web at haystack.tv. It is also available on both Sony and VIZIO Smart TVs.

Newsy - Rebranded Digital Multicast Channel

In 2014, Scripps bought the Newsy operation and announced a new OTT-only news channel that would expand its audience in just three years. Newsy has since abandoned cable services to transition to a digital multicast channel.

Newsy brands itself as a source for unbiased video news and analysis. As of October 2021, the network has current and pending affiliation agreements with 129 TV stations in 100+ television markets over 45 states.

Newsy is available on Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, XUMO, as well as streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.