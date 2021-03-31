Haystack News Launches Dedicated Sports Channels for MLB, NCAA, and NFL

Haystack News has some big additions coming to its streaming platform. The platform is launching three new sports channels dedicated to the most pertinent sports of this time of year: college basketball, baseball, and pro football.

Haystack News’ March Madness channel will now focus on both the men’s and women’s Final Four teams, offering insight and local news coverage leading up until tip-off. Coverage will continue during the championship game, highlighting the two teams duking it out for their names in the history books.

MLB Opening Day takes place tomorrow, April 1, and Haystack News will offer a dedicated baseball channel, bringing viewers hometown coverage from all U.S. hometown MLB markets, along with highlights and analysis once the games get started.

Lastly, the NFL will have its own dedicated Haystack News channel as we ramp up towards the 2021 NFL Draft. Starting April 29, NFL fans from around the country can check out local news coverage, draft results, and analysis for all 32 NFL teams for free, using Haystack News’ on-demand streaming option.

“Sports fans who use Haystack News are often cord-cutters or cord-nevers without access to pricey national and regional sports channels,” said Daniel Barreto, Co-Founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Haystack News will give a rich collection of timely coverage from the eyes and ears in each of the local markets for baseball, college basketball, and football fans.”

If you’re in the mood for something with less sports and more news, Haystack News offers a wide variety of local, national, and international broadcast news stations like those from ABC, CBS, The Associated Press, Bloomberg, Cheddar, Euronews, GameSpot, Newsy, Yahoo Finance, and more.

Haystack News is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku streaming platforms; Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Vizio Smart TVs; Android and iOS mobile devices; and through your web browser of choice at www.haystack.tv.