HBO Max Comes to Latin America in June 2021, Europe Later in the Year

After launching in the U.S. last May, HBO Max is now expanding to Latin America.

It was announced today that HBO Max would make its debut in 39 Latin American countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, and more, in June 2021. No exact launch date was mentioned. Following the launch in Latin America, HBO-branded streaming services in Europe will be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

They will face competition from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ – who launched in Latin America in November 2020.

HBO Max says that the content lineup will include local original titles, under the Max Originals brand, that are exclusive to the platform and will showcase local storytellers.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s Direct-to-Consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

To get HBO Max, users in Latin America will transition from HBO GO. Existing HBO GO direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through eligible partners will get instant access to HBO Max. The existing HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be phased out.

Subscribers will have access to an entirely new HBO Max app is identical to that of the one available in the U.S. The app will run on HBO Max’s global tech stack, which is what the U.S. app is currently running on.

HBO Max expects to be available on most streaming devices, smartphones, and Smart TV platforms for its Latin America launch. In the U.S., after becoming available on Roku and Fire TV late last year, the service is now available across most devices including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Samsung Smart TVs.

More details on Latin America specific content, launch offers, and exact devices available will come at a later date. The service is home to WarnerMedia’s brands such as HBO, Warner Bros, New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim.

While in the U.S., HBO Max subscribers get access to all Warner Bros. movies the same day they are available in-theaters, they haven’t revealed if the same will be the case in Latin America.