HBO Max Adds Customizable Profile Avatar Feature

Customizable profile pictures and avatars are a long-standing way to personalize a user’s experience — and now HBO Max subscribers can join in on the fun.

Today’s HBO Max update allows users to set a customizable avatar for their profile. Users can choose one of over 100 iconic characters or upload one of their own — a first for a streaming service. Avatar choices include characters from “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Looney Tunes,” “Sesame Street,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Powerpuff Girls,” DC Comics, and more.

How to Add a Profile Picture to HBO Max

On your phone or tablet, open the HBO Max app. Tap the Profile icon (bottom edge on phones, left edge on tablets). Tap Switch Profiles. Tap Manage Profiles. Choose a profile. For a Kid profile: Enter your PIN and tap Enter. Tap the camera icon and then choose to take a photo, upload a picture, or choose a character. If you choose ‘Take photo’ or ‘Choose from your library,’ you’ll need to give HBO Max access to your camera or photo library. Take a photo, choose a photo to upload, or choose a character. Tap Save.

If you’re unable to add a profile picture to your HBO Max account, make sure your app is up-to-date. Users reported they were unable to see this functionality until the app was updated to the latest version. However, Roku users will have to wait for avatar functionality — HBO Max said they were adding the feature, “soon” without giving an exact timetable.

“With the launch of customizable profile images and character avatars, we’re delivering on our promise of a bespoke experience that is tailored to each user, empowering their individual tastes and preferences,” said Sarah Lyons, Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Global Product Management. “This is a key step toward our vision of providing users with a platform where they can build an identity that connects them to the content they love most.”