HBO Max Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

If you love movies or award-winning TV, it’s hard to beat HBO Max. With standout shows like “House of the Dragon,” “Euphoria,” “Succession,” and “Hacks,” the service offers something amazing year ‘round. But are there any Black Friday deals?

In addition to HBO Max’s official 2022 Black Friday deal, which you can get 3 Months of HBO Max ad-supported plan for $1.99 a month, there are also some other great ways to save. We’re going to walk you through all the discounts, savings, and promo code available on HBO Max.

Hulu’s Black Friday Deal

You could also combine these deals with Hulu's Black Friday Deal, which will give you the service for just $1.99 a month for the next year. Hulu subscribers can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

Get The Deal $7.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $1.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

1. Get 3 Months of HBO Max Ad-Supported Plan For $1.99 a Month

1. Get 3 Months of HBO Max Ad-Supported Plan For $1.99 a Month

For new and returning customers, you can get 3 Months of HBO Max ad-supported plan for just $1.99 a month (normally $9.99 a month). The HBO Max Black Friday deal is 80% OFF the current $9.99 a month price of the subscription.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through November 28, Get 3 Months of HBO Max with Ads For JUST $1.99/mo. (normally $9.99)

2. Save 16% with the HBO Max Annual Plan

HBO Max now offers annual plans, meaning that you can save if you are willing to pre-pay for an entire year. So, you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $99.99 ($8.33 a month) or HBO Max Ad-Free for just $149.99 ($12.50 a month). With the savings you will save 16% vs. the monthly plan.

3. Get 30-Day Free Trial When You Purchase a Roku Device

If you pick up a new Roku device for the holidays, you’ll be treated to tons of free entertainment. Activate your device and you’ll get 30 days of free HBO Max and discovery+. You’ll also get 3 months of free Apple TV+

Check out all the great deals available today for Roku devices.

Roku 2022 Black Friday Deals

Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $24.99 (normally $49.99), which is $5 cheaper than last Black Friday.

4. Get a 7-Day Free Trial with Hulu

If you have Hulu, you can watch HBO Max for free for one week. Thankfully, Hulu has the best Black Friday deal around. You can get their ad-supported service for just $1.99/month for the next year.