HBO Max Gives 4K Treatment to ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Starting in August
Streamers are finally getting what they’ve been asking for as HBO Max is releasing two of its most buzzworthy shows in the 4K format. The service’s upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” will air its first season in ultra-high-definition (UHD 4K) with Dolby Atmos sound and as an added bonus, all eight seasons of the modern classic “Game of Thrones” will hit the streaming service in 4K on Monday, Aug. 1.
While the full run of “Game of Thrones” is already available for purchase on UHD Blu-ray, HBO Max subscribers will have the added bonus to stream the show in August in the higher video and audio formats. Customers with a supported device will be treated to better resolution and higher quality audio than ever before. This marks the first time that HBO has decided to run a series in UHD, though the streamer has been giving its subscribers access to 4K films for some time.
HBO Max suggests an internet connection of at least 50 Mbps for the additional bandwidth required to stream all those pixels. Supported devices include Xbox consoles, Android TV, Apple TV 4K, Fire TV, Google TV, LG Smart TVs and Samsung TVs.
The prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” is the first show on the streamer to be released in 4K starting with its premiere episode, and will make it to HBO Max on Sunday, Aug. 21. The show stars Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as feuding Targaryen kin who bring their home of Westeros to the brink of a civil war 200 years before the events seen in “Game of Thrones.”
Watch the Official ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer:
