HBO Max Joins Verizon’s +Play Platform

There’s exciting news for Verizon customers who plan to subscribe to their new platform +play, which will allow users to purchase and manage all of their streaming subscriptions in one spot. Another channel was recently added to the platform — HBO Max. Verizon’s +play was announced last month at the company’s Investor Day, and was described as a service to consolidate all subscriptions that include entertainment, lifestyle, music, fitness, gaming and more.

Chief Content Officer for Verizon Consumer Group Erin McPherson said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have HBO Max join as the latest streaming partner to +play. As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the United States, we have a track record of providing millions of our customers with great premium content from leading services, and our partnership with HBO Max will build on that trend while speaking directly to customer pain points, like managing multiple subscriptions in one place.”

The new platform currently supports streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery+, Netflix, Peloton, The Athletic, Calm, Live Nation Veeps, Duolingo, A+E Networks, and others. Early trials of the platform have begun with a select group of subscribers and streaming partners, and will become available to Verizon customers at no additional cost later this year. It’s not currently clear yet whether or not users will be able to purchase subscriptions directly from +play.

According to the EVP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, Manon Brouillette, “+play is a natural extension of our core strengths. The new service will further enhance our Mix & Match plan proposition by scaling choice through aggregation - choice of connectivity, choice of device, and now choice of content and digital services with added perks and offers in a one-stop-shop.”