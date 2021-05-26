HBO Max Launches in 39 Caribbean and Latin American Countries on June 29

HBO Max is headed down south, announcing on Wednesday that WarnerMedia’s streaming service would be available in 39 Latin American countries and the Caribbean starting on June 29.

LATAM and Caribbean subscribers gain access to all the movies and TV shows available in the North American platform, plus region-exclusive material like “Pop Divas”, “The Cut”, “Las Bravas”, and more. Latin American users will also have the customization and parental control features that were added to the North American platform right from the get-go.

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here.”

HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3 per month, though they will differ by nation:

The Standard plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.

The Mobile plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.

The platform will also be available through partners like AT&T Mexico and regional partners such as DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DIRECTV GO, and Grupo América Móvil.

Those users who have an existing HBO linear subscription through participating distribution partners such as Claro Video (Mexico), Claro (Brazil), Claro (Latam), Oi (Brazil), Tim (Brazil), TotalPlay (Mexico), VIVO (Brazil), VTR (Chile), will have access to HBO Max for no additional cost. Additional distribution partners that will offer HBO Max will continue to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Latin American and Caribbean Countries Where HBO Max Will Be Available