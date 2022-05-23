HBO Max to Stream ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on May 30

It’s not the day-and-date release that movie fans got used to from HBO Max in 2021, but the Hogwarts Express is bringing the latest movie from the Wizarding World to the streaming service in a pretty impressive time nonetheless. On Monday, Warner Bros’ Pictures announced that “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” would be arriving on the streamer on May 30, just 48 days after it premiered in U.S. theaters on April 12, 2022.

The third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” saga has grossed $387,966,000 worldwide in a month and a half in theaters, including over $93 million domestically. While both totals can be considered wins in this “post”-pandemic moviegoing environment, they are still substantially shy of the previous two films in the franchise and pale in comparison to the films of the original Harry Potter movies.

Given the new realities facing movie theaters and streaming services, many studios are considering 45 days the “default” for how long it will take films to move from the big screen to streaming services. That is certainly a win for movie lovers who aren’t yet comfortable returning to crowded theaters, but it also provides a needed boon for streamers as they continue to make their case to consumers as budgets get tight and streaming growth seems to be slowing.

Related: When Will ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Stream on Disney+?

By drastically shortening movie release windows to allow films to make the move to streaming much sooner than they ever have before, platforms are able to capitalize on the marketing done for the theatrical releases while also providing customers a steady flow of buzzy content that makes their subscription prices feel worthwhile.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore April 6, 2022 Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

While there will inevitably be exceptions to this new 45-day “rule,” like “Top Gun: Maverick” and its longer wait before dropping on Paramount+, this appears to be the new normal that studios and cinemas are settling on. While it does not give movie chains the power to exclusively hold on to movies for as long as they once could, it certainly splits the difference in a way that seems to benefit everyone, including consumers, the best.

“The Secrets of Dumbledore” features Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Mads Mikkelsen, and more.