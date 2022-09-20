HBO to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with ‘Fifty Years of Firsts’ Campaign on Cable, HBO Max

HBO is getting ready to celebrate 50 years on the airwaves. The premium cable channel’s anniversary is Nov. 8, and it’s launching a campaign to help subscribers celebrate. HBO’s “Fifty Years of Firsts” will celebrate the first premium network’s first half-century of accomplishments and offer a tease of what’s still to come.

For 50 days leading up to the anniversary, HBO will share sneak peeks — including first-look trailers, cast and behind-the-scenes photos, unreleased footage, script excerpts, and more from upcoming HBO Originals. It will feature exclusives from HBO’s new original series “The Last of Us,” the second season of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” the third season of “We’re Here,” the second season of Emmy-darling “The White Lotus,” the third season of “The Righteous Gemstones,” the fourth season of Emmy-winner “Succession,” and many more.

“HBO’s legacy is one of telling groundbreaking stories,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. Fifty Years of Firsts celebrates the works of those who elevated the entertainment experience and gives a look ahead from those who will continue to do so in HBO’s future. We are excited to relive these moments with fans and honor our brilliant storytellers.”

Watch a trailer for HBO’s “Fifty Years of Firsts”:

All of the “Fifty Years of Firsts” content offered by HBO will be available to cord-cutters via HBO Max. A dedicated page on HBO Max will highlight HBO’s past and future throughout the campaign, while HBO social media channels will use #HBO50 to revisit some of the brand’s memorable shows, scenes, and characters.

HBO Max’s HBO Brand hub features an anniversary tray highlighting 50 iconic HBO series. On Nov. 1, the hub will rebrand to an HBO50 page filled entirely with thematic trays that relate back to the anniversary, including selections of unforgettable pilots, hilarious stand-up specials, inclusive storytelling, acclaimed documentaries, films, limited series, and more.

Finally, starting Oct. 31, ten classic and new series will take over the primetime slot (Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT) on [HBO2], giving fans the opportunity to revisit or discover the first three episodes of an essential HBO series per night during the two-week window: “True Blood,” “Sex and the City,” “The Wire,” “The Sopranos,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Gilded Age,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Barry,” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

The event will offer HBO a chance to take a step back from all the chatter about damage to the company's premium brand, or Warner Bros. Discovery's possible sale to Comcast. The “Fifty Years of Firsts” campaign runs from now until Nov. 8.