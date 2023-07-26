HDNet Movies, AXS TV Leaving the Philo Channel Lineup This Month; Where Else Can You Stream the Channels?

It’s always sad to see a channel depart from a streaming platform, but Philo users are now facing that reality. The “skinny bundle” live TV streaming platform which offers around 70 channels for just $25 per month is losing two selections from its lineup this month.

The two channels departing Philo are HDNet Movies and AXS TV. HDNet Movies offers films spanning every genre and decade, and was only available to users of Philo’s Movies and More add-on pack. Titles available on HDNet Movies include “28 Days,” “Comes a Horseman,” and many more.

“On Monday, July 31st, 2023, the HDNet channel will no longer be available in our Movies & More package, so make sure you catch up on all your faves before they leave our platform,” Philo told customers this week. “We strive to give our customers the best possible experience and will keep you in the loop on any upcoming changes to our channel lineup. If you have any questions, our friendly support team can assist you.”

AXS TV is a music-themed channel that offers concerts, documentaries, and more for some of your favorite bands. Unlike HDNet Movies, the AXS TV channel was a part of Philo’s base channel lineup, which means that all Philo customers will be affected by its removal. The Streamable has reached out to Philo to see if any other channels will be removed in the near future, and will update this story if we get a reply. Both HDNet and AXS are owned by the same parent company, so it is possible that as Philo’s contract for the channels ends at the end of the month, these will be the only two departures for the streamer.

Phlio is not the only live TV service that’s struggling to determine the best way to serve its customers the channels they want. DIRECTV is currently in the midst of a retransmission fee dispute with Nexstar, the largest owner of local broadcast affiliates in the United States. DIRECTV says that Nexstar’s fee demands would force it to raise prices on its customers, leaving it in the position of having to increase monthly costs or drop local channels that are important to so many viewers, thus risking their departure.

How Can You Stream HDNet Movies and AXS TV Now That They’re Leaving Philo?

Of the six largest live TV streaming platforms, there are a couple of options to choose from if you still want access to HDNet Movies and AXS TV. Sling TV will give you the experience closest to Philo in terms of price; Sling’s base plans start at $40 per month, and both include AXS TV. HDNet Movies is also available in the Hollywood Extra add-on pack, which offers eight total channels including Turner Classic Movies for an extra $6 per month.

DIRECTV STREAM is the other option for streaming AXS TV and HDNet Movies. This service offers a five-day free trial, and more of the top cable news, sports, and entertainment channels than any other service. It’s a big upgrade from Philo in terms of selection, but a starting price of $74.99 is far different than what Philo customers are used to. AXS TV is included in all base DIRECTV STREAM plans, while HDNet Movies is in the Movies Extra add-on for $5 per month.