Here Are Some of the Big Reveals at DC Fandome, Including a New Trailer for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

DC FanDome took place over the weekend and it was everything a DC fanatic can hope for. The event offered trailers of all the highly anticipated shows and films from “The Flash” to “Titans” to the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” as well as “Wonder Woman: 1984.”

DC FanDome offered some much needed relief as news recently broke revealing that DC Universe laid off most of its streaming service staff. The move was not unexpected — parent company WarnerMedia has given more attention and resources to HBO Max since its May 27 debut.

The DC publishing side also was hit: Editor-in-chief Bob Harras, SVP of publishing strategy and support services Hank Kanalz, vice president of marketing and creative services Jonah Weiland, vice president of global publishing initiatives and digital strategy Bobbie Chase, senior story editor Brian Cunningham and executive editor Mark Doyle have been laid off.

Here’s a compilation of some of the shows and movies revealed at FanDome.

Titans (Season 3)

Titans’ third season is headed to Gotham as will see Jason Todd becomes Red Hood after leaving his Robin identity behind. The show will also welcome Barbara Gordon, former Batgirl turned Gotham City Police Department commissioner, as well as Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow. The third season’s release date wasn’t announced, though it’ll be available on HBO Max.

The Flash (Season 7)

Slated for a January 2021 comeback, season seven of “The Flash” is looking to pick up where it left off. The new trailer showed Iris West (Candice Patton) inside of a mirror universe where she simply has to either fight to survive or go mad.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut

One of the most anticipated film series of the DC FanDome dropped another trailer during the event. “The Synder Cut” is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2021. It will debut in four, one-hour-long parts. The film aims to placate “Justice League” fans who were disappointed with the 2017 version, which was released after Snyder stepped down due to the death of his daughter.

Wonder Woman: 1984

Slated to premiere on October 2, the film takes us back to the glory days of the 80s. “Wonder Woman: 1984” sees the return of Gal Gadot as the titular character as well as and Chris Pine. The film was directed by Patty Jenkins.

The Batman

Another heavy hitter for DC, “The Batman” comes back to the screen with set of new stars for fans to fawn over. The movie will star Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. It’s not slated to premiere until Oct. 1, 2021, and is presently only 30 percent complete. Production had to be shut down due to the pandemic.

The Suicide Squad

“The Suicide Squad” is also getting a new set of stars. The film, which will come out on Aug. 6 2021, will add Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker and Pete Davidson as Blackguard. The film is directed by James Gunn who previously helmed the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for Marvel.

The Flash

While the series is on deck for next year, “The Flash” film won’t be in theaters until 2022. “Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson confirmed that the speedster’s movie will see Flash traveling through time to change the DC Multiverse. It’s due out sometime in 2022,” according to CNET.