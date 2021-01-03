Here’s a Full Video Overview of Discovery Plus, Discovery’s New Streaming Service

Every Friday we release a recap of the week in streaming on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (1/3/2021)

On This Week's Edition:

discovery+ officially launches tomorrow, but we took it for a spin so you can see exactly what it looks like and whether you should subscribe.

discovery+ will have two plans: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads, after a 7-Day Free Trial. The service will launch with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and Discovery.

The service will also include exclusive discovery+ Originals and will feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

It will also have 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E Networks like The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention and Ghost Hunters.

