Here’s How to Watch All of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC’s Free Streaming Channels
Even in the age of streaming, there’s no denying broadcast TV has remarkable staying power. Free broadcast channels refused to die when cable was the primary method of TV for American consumers, and they have not been intimidated by the proliferation of streaming either.
The major broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC may not be ready to go completely digital just yet, but each has developed an app where users can go to watch their content. Some of these networks have robust channel offerings on their respective apps, while others have mostly channels that can be accessed with TV Everywhere credentials, keeping the free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels they own on separate apps.
Which broadcast network offers the best selection of channels on its apps? Check below for a full list of channels available on the ABC, CBS, FoxNow, and NBC apps.
Which Channels Are Available to Stream on ABC App?
ABC offers the best selection of FAST channels incorporated into its app for any broadcast network. This is at least partially because its parent company Disney does not own its own FAST channel hub like Tubi (owned by Fox), Pluto TV (Paramount), or Xumo Play (an NBCUniversal/Charter joint venture). ABC uses its app to house FAST channels for its owned-and-operated stations in several local markets, which means ABC offers more free live, local news on its app than any of the other big four broadcast networks.
In addition to these FAST channels, ABC also offers users the ability to sign in with TV Everywhere credentials and watch Disney-owned cable channels like FXX and Freeform.
|Channel
|Delivery Method
|ABC
|TV Everywhere
|ABC 11 North Carolina
|FAST
|ABC 13 Houston
|FAST
|ABC 30 Fresno
|FAST
|ABC 6 Philadelphia
|FAST
|ABC 7 Bay Area
|FAST
|ABC 7 Chicago
|FAST
|ABC 7 Los Angeles
|FAST
|ABC 7 New York
|FAST
|ABC News Live
|FAST
|Desperate Housewives
|FAST
|Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
|FAST
|Freeform East
|TV Everywhere
|Freeform West
|TV Everywhere
|Fun & Games
|FAST
|FX East
|TV Everywhere
|FX West
|TV Everywhere
|FXM
|TV Everywhere
|FXX East
|TV Everywhere
|FXX West
|TV Everywhere
|General Hospital Spotlight
|FAST
|Nat Geo Wild
|TV Everywhere
|National Geographic East
|TV Everywhere
|National Geographic West
|TV Everywhere
|National Geographic: America’s National Parks
|FAST
|National Geographic: Life Below Zero
|FAST
|National Geographic: Lost Treasures
|FAST
|National Geographic: The Incredible Dr. Pol
|FAST
|National Geographic: To Catch a Smuggler
|FAST
|Super Nanny
|FAST
|True Crime Stories
|FAST
Which Channels Are Available to Stream on CBS App?
Unlike ABC, CBS does not put any of its entertainment FAST channels on its dedicated app. Users can log into the CBS app using TV Everywhere credentials to watch a national feed of the network, and it also offers five FAST channels, including news and sports. But the CBS app does not incorporate the hundreds of free streaming channels on Pluto TV, which like CBS is owned by Paramount Global. There are also no streams of other Paramount-owned channels, like Paramount Network or Showtime that users can access with TV Everywhere credentials on the CBS app.
|Channel
|Delivery Method
|CBS
|TV Everywhere
|CBS News
|FAST
|CBS Sports HQ
|FAST
|Dabl
|FAST
|Inside Edition
|FAST
|Mixible
|FAST
What Channels Are Available to Stream on FoxNow App?
Fox offers a bit more variety on its app than CBS, as it allows users to log into its various cable channels like Fox News and FS1 on FoxNow. Like CBS, however, Fox does not incorporate all of the FAST channels currently available on its ad-supported streaming platform Tubi into the FoxNow app.
|Channel
|Delivery Method
|Big Network
|TV Everywhere
|Fox
|TV Everywhere
|Fox Business
|TV Everywhere
|Fox Deportes
|TV Everywhere
|Fox Food
|FAST
|Fox News
|TV Everywhere
|Fox Soccer Plus
|TV Everywhere
|Fox Soul
|FAST
|Fox Weather
|FAST
|FS1
|TV Everywhere
|FS2
|TV Everywhere
|Live Now from Fox
|FAST
What Channels Are Available to Stream on NBC App?
The NBC app hews closer to ABC and Fox in terms of making its cable channels available to stream on the NBC app with TV Everywhere credentials. But the FAST channels owned and operated by NBCUniversal are all but missing, as only NBC News Now is available with the NBC app. NBCU is currently developing Xumo Play with Charter Communications, and there’s potential that that service will house all of NBCU’s FAST channels going forward.
|Channel
|Delivery Method
|Bravo West
|TV Everywhere
|Bravo East
|TV Everywhere
|CNBC
|TV Everywhere
|E! East
|TV Everywhere
|E! West
|TV Everywhere
|Golf
|TV Everywhere
|MSNBC
|TV Everywhere
|NBC
|TV Everywhere
|NBC News Now
|FAST
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|TV Everywhere
|NBC Sports Boston
|TV Everywhere
|NBC Sports California
|TV Everywhere
|NBC Sports Chicago
|TV Everywhere
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|TV Everywhere
|NBC Sports Washington
|TV Everywhere
|NECN
|TV Everywhere
|Oxygen East
|TV Everywhere
|Oxygen West
|TV Everywhere
|Syfy East
|TV Everywhere
|Syfy West
|TV Everywhere
|Telemundo
|TV Everywhere
|Universo East
|TV Everywhere
|Universo West
|TV Everywhere
|USA East
|TV Everywhere
|USA West
|TV Everywhere