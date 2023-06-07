 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC CBS
Fox NBC

Here’s How to Watch All of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC’s Free Streaming Channels

David Satin

Even in the age of streaming, there’s no denying broadcast TV has remarkable staying power. Free broadcast channels refused to die when cable was the primary method of TV for American consumers, and they have not been intimidated by the proliferation of streaming either.

The major broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC may not be ready to go completely digital just yet, but each has developed an app where users can go to watch their content. Some of these networks have robust channel offerings on their respective apps, while others have mostly channels that can be accessed with TV Everywhere credentials, keeping the free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels they own on separate apps.

Which broadcast network offers the best selection of channels on its apps? Check below for a full list of channels available on the ABC, CBS, FoxNow, and NBC apps.

Which Channels Are Available to Stream on ABC App?

ABC offers the best selection of FAST channels incorporated into its app for any broadcast network. This is at least partially because its parent company Disney does not own its own FAST channel hub like Tubi (owned by Fox), Pluto TV (Paramount), or Xumo Play (an NBCUniversal/Charter joint venture). ABC uses its app to house FAST channels for its owned-and-operated stations in several local markets, which means ABC offers more free live, local news on its app than any of the other big four broadcast networks.

In addition to these FAST channels, ABC also offers users the ability to sign in with TV Everywhere credentials and watch Disney-owned cable channels like FXX and Freeform.

Channel Delivery Method
ABC TV Everywhere
ABC 11 North Carolina FAST
ABC 13 Houston FAST
ABC 30 Fresno FAST
ABC 6 Philadelphia FAST
ABC 7 Bay Area FAST
ABC 7 Chicago FAST
ABC 7 Los Angeles FAST
ABC 7 New York FAST
ABC News Live FAST
Desperate Housewives FAST
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition FAST
Freeform East TV Everywhere
Freeform West TV Everywhere
Fun & Games FAST
FX East TV Everywhere
FX West TV Everywhere
FXM TV Everywhere
FXX East TV Everywhere
FXX West TV Everywhere
General Hospital Spotlight FAST
Nat Geo Wild TV Everywhere
National Geographic East TV Everywhere
National Geographic West TV Everywhere
National Geographic: America’s National Parks FAST
National Geographic: Life Below Zero FAST
National Geographic: Lost Treasures FAST
National Geographic: The Incredible Dr. Pol FAST
National Geographic: To Catch a Smuggler FAST
Super Nanny FAST
True Crime Stories FAST

Which Channels Are Available to Stream on CBS App?

Unlike ABC, CBS does not put any of its entertainment FAST channels on its dedicated app. Users can log into the CBS app using TV Everywhere credentials to watch a national feed of the network, and it also offers five FAST channels, including news and sports. But the CBS app does not incorporate the hundreds of free streaming channels on Pluto TV, which like CBS is owned by Paramount Global. There are also no streams of other Paramount-owned channels, like Paramount Network or Showtime that users can access with TV Everywhere credentials on the CBS app.

Channel Delivery Method
CBS TV Everywhere
CBS News FAST
CBS Sports HQ FAST
Dabl FAST
Inside Edition FAST
Mixible FAST

What Channels Are Available to Stream on FoxNow App?

Fox offers a bit more variety on its app than CBS, as it allows users to log into its various cable channels like Fox News and FS1 on FoxNow. Like CBS, however, Fox does not incorporate all of the FAST channels currently available on its ad-supported streaming platform Tubi into the FoxNow app.

Channel Delivery Method
Big Network TV Everywhere
Fox TV Everywhere
Fox Business TV Everywhere
Fox Deportes TV Everywhere
Fox Food FAST
Fox News TV Everywhere
Fox Soccer Plus TV Everywhere
Fox Soul FAST
Fox Weather FAST
FS1 TV Everywhere
FS2 TV Everywhere
Live Now from Fox FAST

What Channels Are Available to Stream on NBC App?

The NBC app hews closer to ABC and Fox in terms of making its cable channels available to stream on the NBC app with TV Everywhere credentials. But the FAST channels owned and operated by NBCUniversal are all but missing, as only NBC News Now is available with the NBC app. NBCU is currently developing Xumo Play with Charter Communications, and there’s potential that that service will house all of NBCU’s FAST channels going forward.

Channel Delivery Method
Bravo West TV Everywhere
Bravo East TV Everywhere
CNBC TV Everywhere
E! East TV Everywhere
E! West TV Everywhere
Golf TV Everywhere
MSNBC TV Everywhere
NBC TV Everywhere
NBC News Now FAST
NBC Sports Bay Area TV Everywhere
NBC Sports Boston TV Everywhere
NBC Sports California TV Everywhere
NBC Sports Chicago TV Everywhere
NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Everywhere
NBC Sports Washington TV Everywhere
NECN TV Everywhere
Oxygen East TV Everywhere
Oxygen West TV Everywhere
Syfy East TV Everywhere
Syfy West TV Everywhere
Telemundo TV Everywhere
Universo East TV Everywhere
Universo West TV Everywhere
USA East TV Everywhere
USA West TV Everywhere
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.