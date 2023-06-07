Here’s How to Watch All of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC’s Free Streaming Channels

Even in the age of streaming, there’s no denying broadcast TV has remarkable staying power. Free broadcast channels refused to die when cable was the primary method of TV for American consumers, and they have not been intimidated by the proliferation of streaming either.

The major broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC may not be ready to go completely digital just yet, but each has developed an app where users can go to watch their content. Some of these networks have robust channel offerings on their respective apps, while others have mostly channels that can be accessed with TV Everywhere credentials, keeping the free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels they own on separate apps.

Which broadcast network offers the best selection of channels on its apps? Check below for a full list of channels available on the ABC, CBS, FoxNow, and NBC apps.

Which Channels Are Available to Stream on ABC App?

ABC offers the best selection of FAST channels incorporated into its app for any broadcast network. This is at least partially because its parent company Disney does not own its own FAST channel hub like Tubi (owned by Fox), Pluto TV (Paramount), or Xumo Play (an NBCUniversal/Charter joint venture). ABC uses its app to house FAST channels for its owned-and-operated stations in several local markets, which means ABC offers more free live, local news on its app than any of the other big four broadcast networks.

In addition to these FAST channels, ABC also offers users the ability to sign in with TV Everywhere credentials and watch Disney-owned cable channels like FXX and Freeform.

Channel Delivery Method ABC TV Everywhere ABC 11 North Carolina FAST ABC 13 Houston FAST ABC 30 Fresno FAST ABC 6 Philadelphia FAST ABC 7 Bay Area FAST ABC 7 Chicago FAST ABC 7 Los Angeles FAST ABC 7 New York FAST ABC News Live FAST Desperate Housewives FAST Extreme Makeover: Home Edition FAST Freeform East TV Everywhere Freeform West TV Everywhere Fun & Games FAST FX East TV Everywhere FX West TV Everywhere FXM TV Everywhere FXX East TV Everywhere FXX West TV Everywhere General Hospital Spotlight FAST Nat Geo Wild TV Everywhere National Geographic East TV Everywhere National Geographic West TV Everywhere National Geographic: America’s National Parks FAST National Geographic: Life Below Zero FAST National Geographic: Lost Treasures FAST National Geographic: The Incredible Dr. Pol FAST National Geographic: To Catch a Smuggler FAST Super Nanny FAST True Crime Stories FAST

Which Channels Are Available to Stream on CBS App?

Unlike ABC, CBS does not put any of its entertainment FAST channels on its dedicated app. Users can log into the CBS app using TV Everywhere credentials to watch a national feed of the network, and it also offers five FAST channels, including news and sports. But the CBS app does not incorporate the hundreds of free streaming channels on Pluto TV, which like CBS is owned by Paramount Global. There are also no streams of other Paramount-owned channels, like Paramount Network or Showtime that users can access with TV Everywhere credentials on the CBS app.

Channel Delivery Method CBS TV Everywhere CBS News FAST CBS Sports HQ FAST Dabl FAST Inside Edition FAST Mixible FAST

What Channels Are Available to Stream on FoxNow App?

Fox offers a bit more variety on its app than CBS, as it allows users to log into its various cable channels like Fox News and FS1 on FoxNow. Like CBS, however, Fox does not incorporate all of the FAST channels currently available on its ad-supported streaming platform Tubi into the FoxNow app.

Channel Delivery Method Big Network TV Everywhere Fox TV Everywhere Fox Business TV Everywhere Fox Deportes TV Everywhere Fox Food FAST Fox News TV Everywhere Fox Soccer Plus TV Everywhere Fox Soul FAST Fox Weather FAST FS1 TV Everywhere FS2 TV Everywhere Live Now from Fox FAST

What Channels Are Available to Stream on NBC App?

The NBC app hews closer to ABC and Fox in terms of making its cable channels available to stream on the NBC app with TV Everywhere credentials. But the FAST channels owned and operated by NBCUniversal are all but missing, as only NBC News Now is available with the NBC app. NBCU is currently developing Xumo Play with Charter Communications, and there’s potential that that service will house all of NBCU’s FAST channels going forward.