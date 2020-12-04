Hillary Clinton Hosts Apple Plus’ ‘Gutsy Women,’ YouTube Originals Races At ‘Light Speed’

Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton will host and executive produce “Gutsy Women,” which just earned a series order at Apple TV+. The docuseries was kick-started by their book,“The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” that highlights trailblazing women.

YouTube Originals is set to debut “Light Speed,” a six-part series, in partnership with Seeker, a mobile science brand. The show follows a group of students, engineers and green tech advocates who push the boundaries of solar-car racing at the World Solar Challenge. The series launches Dec. 7. “Light Speed” host Dr. Derek Muller is the creator of Veritasium, a popular science channel on YouTube, claiming 7.8 million subscribers and 900+ million views.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Julianna Margulies, who starred in “The Good Wife,” is joining the second season of Apple+’s “The Morning Show.” She will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Baseball all-star CC Sabathia will see his life and career highlighted in an HBO/HBO Max documentary, debuting Dec. 22. “Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story” examines his decorated 19-year career, from his beginnings in in Vallejo, California, through his substance abuse and his eventual World Series championship year with the New York Yankees.

Charlize Theron has signed a two-year first-look TV deal with HBO/HBO Max to develop projects via her Denver & Delilah production company, with partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix. Theron’s production company’s notable TV credits include David Fincher’s “Mindhunter,” “Girlboss” and the unscripted series “Hyperdrive.”

PBS announced its 50th anniversary crowd-sourced storytelling project “PBS American Portrait,” which tells the story of 2020 on Jan. 5. The four-part doc is organized around various themes: “I Dream,” about our varied pursuits of the American Dream; “I Work,” about the aspirations, struggles and satisfactions in our careers; “I Keep,” about the traditions and values we hold; and “I Rise,” about working to create an anti-racist America. More than 11,000 stories were collected from people nationwide.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will combine virtual screenings and some local events in more than 30 U.S. cities Jan. 28-Feb. 3, in place of the usual Park City, Utah, setting. While the festival currently plans to hold events at The Ray, a Park City theater, one of its usual venues, the 70-plus films in the lineup will all have virtual premieres at the Sundance digital platform, followed by live Q&As.

Armie Hammer (“Rebecca”) has been cast in Paramount+’s upcoming 10-episode series “The Offer.” He plays “Godfather” producer Al Ruddy, as the series addresses the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s Mafia classic. The current CBS All Access streamer will rebrand as Paramount+ next year.

“Light Speed” Trailer