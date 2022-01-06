Hoopla Digital Launches BingePass, Library Patrons Get 7 Days of Unlimited CuriosityStream Content in Early 2022

Hoopla, the digital media service for public libraries, launched BingePass, Hoopla’s newest type of Instant Borrow that provides patrons of participating public libraries with unlimited access to popular streaming platforms for one week.

As of today, BingePass is automatically available to patrons of libraries who are partnering with Hoopla. When users borrow a BingePass, they will have access to unlimited titles in each collection as well as the ability to use one of their monthly Hoopla Instant Borrows provided by their library. This will then expire after seven days.

Hoopla BingePass launches with the introduction of Hoopla Magazines (partnership with eMagazines) and The Great Courses Library Collection. Library partners will now have access to a modern digital magazine solution for the first time ever, where they only pay when someone finishes borrowing the eMagazine. The Hoopla Magazines collection contains 50+ current issues of popular magazines, such as Cosmopolitan, Bazaar, HGTV, Elle, Esquire, Fast Company, Good Housekeeping, Time for Kids, Readers Digest, and Men’s Health. Topics range from business to baking, home décor, health, and more. The Hoopla Magazines experience is designed specifically for digital use so readers can use a mobile device, computer, or listen to the content using the audio track feature.

Additionally, The Great Courses Library Collection provides over 300 courses such as The Black Death, National Geographic’s Fundamentals of Photography, Understanding Investments, and Practicing Mindfulness. The collection, curated specifically for libraries, has topics like history, philosophy, science, math, travel, and more.

In 2022, CuriosityStream will be added as a Hoopla BingePass, which will give patrons unlimited access to its documentaries and nonfiction series in genres such as science, nature, travel, history, and more. Titles include “Engineering the Future,” “History by the Numbers” “Secrets of the Universe,” and David Attenborough’s “Light on Earth.” Hoopla has plans to add many more BingePass partners in the near future.

Hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski says, “We’re very excited to launch Hoopla BingePass and bring a new innovation to public libraries. The BingePass model opens up endless opportunities for the types of content Hoopla can provide library patrons. We’re proud to offer patrons the ability to indulge in a wide variety of diverse and popular online streaming content with this breakthrough format.”

He then adds, “BingePass is really about embracing today’s lifestyle where consumers binge content that educates, entertains, and pursues their interests. This format opens the door for a lot of binge-worthy content. We envision a wide variety of BingePass content for the future, such as interactive video, children’s content, historical resources, and so much more.”

About Hoopla

Hoopla partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream thousands of movies, TV shows, eBooks, audiobooks, music albums, and comics. All you need is a valid library card to use the service.

Hoopla Digital is in 8,500+ public libraries which included the Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library.

Current movies available to stream free through Hoopla include “Memento,” “American Beauty,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Ex Machina,” “Room,” “Another Round,” “Moonlight,” and “Spaceballs.”

The Hoopla TV lineup includes free access to “Rick and Morty,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Reno 911!,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and “PAW Patrol.”