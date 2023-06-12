Horror Movie ‘Nefarious’ Now Available to Stream; How to Watch on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Sean Patrick Flanery heads back to the silver screen in his newest thriller “Nefarious.” The film features Flanery as a serial killer who is scheduled for a routine psychiatric evaluation. But when the psychiatrist arrives, the killer claims he is not who he seems. He’s something far worse, and before their time together is over, the psychiatrist will be just as guilty as he is. You can rent “Nefarious” now with Prime Video.

About ‘Nefarious’

Flanery portrays Edward, a serial killer who has been caught and now faces execution. On the day before his scheduled execution, Edward’s psychiatrist mysteriously commits suicide. A new therapist, Dr. Martin is brought in to complete Edward’s evaluation course before he is sent to the execution room. Edward’s only hope for living is to be declared legally insane; otherwise, the execution will move forward.

But when Dr. Martin meets Edward for the first time, he denies being Edward at all. Instead, he claims to be a demon possessing Edward’s body named “Nefarious,” a moniker he was given by Satan. He tells Martin that he’s always been in control of Edward, and that before the day is over, Martin himself will have committed three murders that he will be powerless to stop.

Not at this time. Although Prime Video does offer a 30-day free trial, “Nefarious” is currently only available for rental, as the film has not completely exited theaters yet.

