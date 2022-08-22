‘House of the Dragon’ Gets Biggest Same-Day Premiere Audience of 2022

For the majority of its 2012-2019 run on HBO, “Game of Thrones” boasted massive audiences that were the envy of almost everything on television, especially on premium cable. And the series, for all the disappointment that many longtime fans had with how it ended, has remained heavily watched even three years after it went off the air.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

With the arrival of its first prequel series, “House of the Dragon,” the question on the minds of many fans and TV observers is whether the massive popularity of the original series would translate to a new show, featuring an entirely new cast, especially after how unhappy so many devotees were with the “Game of Thrones” ending.

With the series premiering Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max, the verdict appears to be in. According to Samba TV, the first episode of “House of the Dragon” brought in 2.6 million U.S. households, making it the most-watched premiere on either premium cable or streaming in 2022. In fact, it more than doubled the same-day viewership of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 premiere earlier this summer.

“HBO has once again tapped into the magic of ‘Game of Thrones’ with its spinoff series, ‘House of the Dragon,’ Samba TV CEO and co-founder Ashwin Navin said. “The next challenge, and the real opportunity for HBO in the coming weeks, is to expand viewership beyond the passionate built-in fan base. Just as Stranger Things’ most recent Season 4, Volume Two drop surpassed its Volume One audience, HBO must look to innovative marketing that drives incremental audience growth to break through today’s saturated content marketplace.”

House of the Dragon August 21, 2022 The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.

“House of the Dragon,” which is set about two centuries before the events featured on “Game of Thrones,” focuses an earlier era of House Targaryen. But it also features numerous elements familiar to viewers of the first show, from familial feuds over who gets to rule the kingdom, familiar locations, and the always looming and ominous presence of dragons.

HBO has several other “Game of Thrones” shows in development, including a sequel series about Jon Snow called “Snow,” although none of those shows have been officially greenlit yet.