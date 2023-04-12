How Do HBO Max Users Get New Max Streaming App? Will User Information, History Migrate to New App?

With Warner Bros. Discovery’s forthcoming streaming service Max — which combines all of the HBO Max library with the majority of the discovery+ content — set to launch on May 23, one of the main questions for many viewers is how do they get the app?

As part of the company’s press event detailing the new service, WBD’s CEO and president of global streaming JB Perrette announced that the vast majority of users who already have the current HBO Max app will see it automatically change into Max on May 23. However, for the small number of individuals who do not see it happen on its own, the company will provide resources to make the switch quickly and easily.

“Do to other requirements of certain platforms,” he said, “another segment of our users will be prompted when they open HBO max to download the new Max app. And with only two clicks, they can start watching again.”

On of the key things that Perrette made clear was that no matter how users make their way to the new and improved Max app, all of their user information, account details, and histories will be there waiting for them.

“Regardless of migration pattern,” Perrette said, “all HBO Max subscribers’ usernames and passwords will carry over automatically. And their profiles, watch histories, watch rails, and billing will be seamlessly transitioned.”

The entire Warner Bros Discovery team was adamant that the technology for the new service would be far superior than what had happened on HBO Max and discovery+ either individually or collectively. The first test for the tech stack will be how the transition from the sunsetting HBO Max app to the new and presumably improved Max version is handled.

If customers run into problems making the move from the former to the latter, it will likely not bode well for WBD’s ability to retain those customers, especially if they are annoyed by changes to the platform — including the 4K plan being moved to the new $19.99 tier — or are uninterested in the lifestyle additions from the Discovery side of the business.

