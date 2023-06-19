How to Binge ‘The Bear’ Seasons 1 and 2 for Free This Week

Summer is heating up, and the hit FX/Hulu series “The Bear” will be turning up the temperature with a brand-new batch of episodes. Season 2 of “The Bear” will be even longer than the first, clocking in at 10 episodes as opposed to the eight that fans inhaled in Season 1.

“The Bear” follows Carmine (Carmy for short), a young fine-dining chef who comes home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveals themselves as his chosen family.

Season 2 of the series debuts on Hulu on Thursday, June 22. It will drop all 10 episodes at once, using the binge-release method that two-thirds of streaming users prefer. Review embargos on Rotten Tomatoes haven’t been lifted yet for the new episodes, but 100% of critics gave the first season a positive assessment. That certainly bodes well for Season 2.

How to Watch All Episodes of ‘The Bear’ for Free

If you’ve been hearing “The Bear” hype ever since the show was first released last summer, and are ready to finally hop on board the train, you now have the opportunity both seasons absolutely free. That’s thanks to Hulu’s generous 30-day free trial, which should provide ample time for streaming all 18 30-minute episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Bear.”

Hulu’s free trial is good for new and select returning users. To find out whether you’re eligible for the free trial and start watching “The Bear,” all you have to do is follow the step-by-step guidelines listed below.

Click here to activate free trial

On the Hulu home screen, click “Sign up for Hulu only.”

Select the ad-free or ad-supported plan. Note, customers who sign up for Hulu + Live TV do not get access to the free trial.

Enter your information and complete sign-up process.

Eligible customers will be ready to start streaming free immediately. After your 30-day trial ends, you will be charged $7.99 per month if you picked the ad-supported plan, or $14.99 if you went with the ad-free streaming option.

It’s a fantastic time for users to get in on a Hulu free trial, especially if you’re a comedy fan. “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” premiered its 16th season last week, and new episodes head to Hulu every Thursday. Additionally, a new season of the vampire docu-comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” begins streaming on Hulu on July 14, so signing up for a free trial now will ensure you access to the Season 5 premiere.

If comedy isn’t really your thing, you can still use your free trial to stream new Hulu dramas like “Class of '09” or “Snowfall.” As a general entertainment service, Hulu has something for everyone, and you can get a monthlong free trial as a new or eligible returning customer. If you’re ready to see every episode of “The Bear” for free this week, sign up now.