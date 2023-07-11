How to Catch Up on Season 1 of ‘The Secret Life of Amy Bensen’ Ahead of Season 2 Premiere on Passionflix in August

The hottest show on Passionflix is returning with new episodes soon. That’s “The Secret Life of Amy Bensen,” which saw its first season debut in December of 2022. The show must have seen very healthy viewership numbers because the streamer confirmed via Instagram that Season 2 will be released in August of this year.

“The Secret Life of Amy Bensen” follows a young woman who has been fleeing from a dark secret since she was 18 years old. After years on the run, she thinks she’s safe, but the ghosts of her past haunt her at every turn. Starting over once again, Amy meets Liam on a plane and soon becomes entangled with the mysterious billionaire. But Liam might not be everything he seems, and Amy may be faced with the choice of fleeing once again to save herself.

If you need to catch up on Season 1 before new episodes come out, or if you’ve been looking for a new, toe-curling show to cozy up with, there are a couple of different options available to watch “The Secret Life of Amy Bensen” before new episodes premiere next month.

Watch the Trailer ‘The Secret Life of Amy Bensen’ Season 1:

Passionflix is available as an Amazon Prime Video Channel and as a stand-alone subscription. Both cost the same, but there are a couple differences between the two.

With Amazon, you get a seven-day free trial and have access to the entire Passionflix library including “The Secret Life of Amy Bensen.” On top of that, your monthly bill will be included in with your Prime Video subscriptions, so you won’t have to keep track of additional logins and charges.

The other way to subscribe to Passionflix is to simply head to the website and sign up directly. The best feature of Passionflix is that the service breaks down its shows into easily accessible categories based on just how spicy they are. One flame denotes a title as “Oh So Vanilla,” while five flames puts a show or movie into the “NSFW” category. Simply put, there’s something for every romance lover on the service, and it’s easy to tell how much adult content will be included in the title you’re considering.

Whichever way you choose to watch “The Secret Life of Amy Bensen” on Passionflix, you’d better hurry and catch up quickly! The show will return with new episodes sometime in August, although the service has not revealed an exact date for the titillating title’s return.