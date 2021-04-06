DEAL ALERT: How to Get $10 Off a Month of YouTube TV For Life Through T-Mobile

Generally speaking, T-Mobile is great at making it easy for its subscribers to save money thanks to T-Mobile Tuesdays, a branded app that offers discounts on everything from streaming services to consumer goods.

This isn’t one of those easily accessible deals, though you’ll be able to save some major cash on YouTube TV if you sign up. With the discount, you will save $10 a month, meaning the service will be $54.99 a month at its current price.

How to Save $10/month on YouTube TV

Head to this T-Mobile promotion site.

Enter your T-Mobile phone number.

Follow the on-screen prompts.

You will get a confirmation text.

The promo code will arrive 3-4 days later.

The confirmation text will read: “Thank you for your submission to YouTube TV $10 Off Promotion. We will review your submission and verify your eligibility. General processing time is 3 - 4 days.” Once T-Mobile texts you the promo code, you can enter it on the YouTube TV website to sign up.

You will have to redeem by 7/31/2021 in order to take advantage of the promo.

The discount should remain as long as you stick with T-Mobile as your service provider. However, after 12 months, you may have to reactivate the offer – and possibly pay for YouTube TV through T-Mobile. If you were a TVision Live subscriber, you will also get your first month free.

Already a YouTube TV subscriber?

If you’re an existing YouTube TV subscriber, you will need to cancel the service, then re-sign up using the provided link. You will want to wait until as close to the end of your billing cycle as possible. You won’t lose your DVR recordings, so long as you sign back up within 21 days, but you will lose your favorite and custom TV guides.

Need Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network?

A word to the wise about YouTube TV’s content offerings, though: YouTube TV does not have much in the way of regional sports networks (RSNs) and will need to be supplemented in some way to access your favorite teams. You can sign up for AT&T TV to gain access to those missing RSNs, where there’s currently a deal going on to get $75 Back on AT&T TV from The Streamable by following the steps below:

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click here to learn more about the offer

Once there, click “Get The Deal” to activate the promotion

Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

You can learn more about the promotion by visiting our guide to streaming your favorite teams on Bally Sports, YES Network, and Marquee.