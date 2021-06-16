How to Get an Amazon Prime Free Trial for Prime Day 2021

If you haven’t already tried Amazon Prime, you can get a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of everything they have to offer. In addition to free access to Prime shipping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, you will also get Prime exclusive deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021 (June 21st and 22nd).

During Prime Day 2021, you will get access to exclusive access to discounts on Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Kindle devices. There will also be bonuses on Amazon Gift Cards – and for a limited time if you purchase $10 from a Small Business on Amazon, you will also get a $10 Credit to spend on Prime Day.

Normally, a Prime Membership is $12.99 a month, after a 30-Day Free Trial, but you can pre-pay $119 per year ($9.91 per month, paid annually). Also, if you are student, you get a 6-Month Free Trial — and it’s just $6 a month after that.

Prime Shipping Benefits 2021

What Are the Benefits with Prime Subscription in 2021?

FREE Two-Day Delivery: Millions of items delivered fast and free.

Millions of items delivered fast and free. FREE One-Day Delivery: Available on more than 10 million items with no minimum purchase.

Available on more than 10 million items with no minimum purchase. FREE Same-Day Delivery: Available, in select areas, on over 3 million items for qualifying orders over $35. Order in the morning, typically before noon, and get your items by 9 p.m.

Available, in select areas, on over 3 million items for qualifying orders over $35. Order in the morning, typically before noon, and get your items by 9 p.m. FREE Ultrafast Grocery Delivery: Get free two-hour delivery on a wide selection of groceries, including meat, seafood, produce, snacks and household essentials. Check availability in your area.

Get free two-hour delivery on a wide selection of groceries, including meat, seafood, produce, snacks and household essentials. Check availability in your area. Prescription Delivery and Savings: Enjoy fast, FREE Two-Day Delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy, plus exclusive savings when paying without insurance.

Enjoy fast, FREE Two-Day Delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy, plus exclusive savings when paying without insurance. FREE Release-Date Delivery: Be among the first to get new video games, books, music, movies and more. Choose Release-Date Delivery on qualified items and receive your package by 7 p.m. on that date.

Be among the first to get new video games, books, music, movies and more. Choose Release-Date Delivery on qualified items and receive your package by 7 p.m. on that date. Don't need your Prime order right away? Select No-Rush Shipping and earn rewards for future purchases. Learn how it works. Amazon Day: Simply pick a day that works for you, shop with Amazon Day throughout the week, and we'll deliver orders together on the day you choose.

0 Free Upgraded Shipping at Zappos: Get free expedited shipping on all Zappos orders.

Don’t need your Prime order right away? Select No-Rush Shipping and earn rewards for future purchases. Learn how it works. Amazon Day: Get free expedited shipping on all Zappos orders. Key by Amazon: Get your packages securely delivered for free into your garage, home or vehicle with Key by Amazon. Check your eligibility.

Prime Video and Amazon Music Benefits 2021

Prime Video: Watch exclusive Amazon Originals and thousands of popular movies and TV shows — all at no extra cost. Watch at home or on the go with practically any device.

Watch exclusive Amazon Originals and thousands of popular movies and TV shows — all at no extra cost. Watch at home or on the go with practically any device. Prime Video Channels: Watch your favorite shows and movies from HBO, SHOWTIME and STARZ channels — no cable required, cancel anytime and no additional apps to download. $4.99–$14.99/month for Prime members.

Watch your favorite shows and movies from HBO, SHOWTIME and STARZ channels — no cable required, cancel anytime and no additional apps to download. $4.99–$14.99/month for Prime members. Amazon Music Prime: Access 2 million songs, ad-free, plus millions of podcast episodes — included with your Prime membership. Listen on any Echo device and take your music and podcasts anywhere with offline listening. Amazon Music Unlimited: Get unlimited access to over 70 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. Listen to any song, anywhere, ad-free. Save 20% now with your Prime membership. Prime Gaming: Get free games and in-game content every month, a monthly Twitch channel subscription and exclusive promotions on select pre-order video games.

Access 2 million songs, ad-free, plus millions of podcast episodes — included with your Prime membership. Listen on any Echo device and take your music and podcasts anywhere with offline listening. Amazon Music Unlimited: Get unlimited access to over 70 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. Listen to any song, anywhere, ad-free. Save 20% now with your Prime membership. Prime Gaming: Get free games and in-game content every month, a monthly Twitch channel subscription and exclusive promotions on select pre-order video games. Amazon Photos: Back up and share your photos with unlimited, full-resolution photo storage. Add your photos in the free apps and view them on all your devices. Amazon Kids+:** All-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, educational apps and games on compatible devices. Prime members get up to a 40% discount.

Prime Shopping Benefits 2021

Prime Member Deals at Whole Foods Market: Exclusive discounts and offers on qualifying item(s) for Prime members in-store and online.

Exclusive discounts and offers on qualifying item(s) for Prime members in-store and online. Prime Day: Annual two-day shopping event exclusive for Prime members delivering incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals across every category.

Annual two-day shopping event exclusive for Prime members delivering incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals across every category. Prime Exclusive Deals: Enjoy deals every day on thousands of items available only to Prime members.

Enjoy deals every day on thousands of items available only to Prime members. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card: Earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, and at least 1% back on all other purchases.

Earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, and at least 1% back on all other purchases. Amazon Prime Store Card: Earn 5% back every day on Amazon.com purchases and access exclusive promotional financing offers.

Earn 5% back every day on Amazon.com purchases and access exclusive promotional financing offers. Amazon Prime Secured Card: Build your credit while earning 2% back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and more.

Build your credit while earning 2% back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and more. Prime Early Access: Get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.com.

Get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.com. Amazon Family: Save on supplies for the family. Get 20% off both diapers and baby food when you have five or more subscriptions arriving.

Save on supplies for the family. Get 20% off both diapers and baby food when you have five or more subscriptions arriving. Prime Wardrobe: Try on clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories from the comfort of your home, and pay only for what you keep.

Try on clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories from the comfort of your home, and pay only for what you keep. Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books Stores: Prime members pay Amazon.com prices on all products in-store.

Prime members pay Amazon.com prices on all products in-store. Prime-Exclusive Shipping Benefits on Woot!: Prime members get free standard shipping on all Woot! orders and free express shipping on Shirt.Woot purchases.

Prime members get free standard shipping on all Woot! orders and free express shipping on Shirt.Woot purchases. **Reading benefits

Prime Reading: Get unlimited access on any device to more than a thousand eBooks, popular magazines, comics, and more. Learn more about Prime Reading. Amazon First Reads: Read next month’s new releases today. Each month, Prime members can download one editors’ pick for free — before the official publication date. Downloaded titles are yours to keep. Discounted Print Magazine Subscriptions: Get select 4-month magazine subscriptions for only $0.99 each.

