How to Get Discovery Plus For Free

Discovery has officially launched their own streaming service, discovery+. The new offering aggregates content from across Discovery’s brands like HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and Magnolia Network onto one platform and also includes content from the company’s partners which include A&E Networks, Group Nine Media, BBC’s Natural History collection, among others.

While most streaming services are focusing on the creation of scripted series, Discovery is banking on their large market share in the reality TV space. The new service has content ranging from competition shows, cooking shows, home renovation shows as well as reality TV series. discovery+ has two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier, however, there are several ways you can get the service for free.

The good news is that there is a good chance that you can up to a year of service for free. Here are all the ways you can get a Discovery Plus subscription for free.

1. Try discovery+ With a 7-Day Free Trial

While some streaming service have gotten rid of their free trial, you can still get one to discovery+. It is available directly from their website – or through on streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, or Chromecast with Google TV.

2. Get up to a Year with a New or Existing Verizon Wireless Subscription

Depending on your wireless plan, you can get up to an entire year from of discovery+ from Verizon. If you are an existing user this how you can redeem.

How to Redeem

Sign in to your Verizon account Go to “Add-Ons” Menu Scroll down to the “Discovery+” Offer Get It Now

Get The Deal $34.99+ verizon.com Get up to 1-Year Free of discovery+

Which Plans Offer Free discovery+?

Get More Unlimited (1-Year Free) This plan goes for $55 and offers unlimited talk and text. Comes with 5G total access, 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, 4G LTE data, as well as premium network access, unlimited hotspot 30GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE data. It includes the Disney Bundle as well as Apple Music for free and offers discovery+ free for 12 months. The plan also includes 600GB of Verizon cloud storage and gives you 50% off unlimited connected device plans. Play More Unlimited (1-Year Free) This plan goes for $45 and offers unlimited talk and text. Comes with 5G total access, 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide as well as premium network access, unlimited hotspot 15 GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE data. Includes the Disney bundle for free and gives you Apple Music free for six months. You can get discovery+ free for 12 months. Do More Unlimited (6-Months Free) This plan goes for $45 and offers unlimited talk and text. Comes with 5G total access, 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, 4G LTE data, as well as premium network access, unlimited hotspot 15 GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE data. You can get Disney+, Apple Music and discovery+ free for six months. The plan also includes 600GB of Verizon cloud storage and gives you 50% off unlimited connected device plans. Start Unlimited (6-Months Free) This plan goes for $35 and offers unlimited talk and text. It offers 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE data. You can get discovery+ free for six months. Also gives you Disney+ and Apple Music free for six months.

3. Get up to a Year with Free with a New Verizon Fios or 5G Home Internet Connection

New customers who sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection can also receive 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon; new Fios customers may also be eligible for three to six months depending on their plan.