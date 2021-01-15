How to Get NBA League Pass Premium For Free 2020-21 Season

The 2020-21 NBA season may be just a few weeks old, but for basketball fans – you can get NBA League Pass Premium, the league’s out-of-market package for free for a limited time. That’s because as part of AT&T’s new contract-free plans, you can get NBA League Pass Premium ($250 value) included for your first year.

How to Get NBA League Pass For Free

Click Here to Activate the Offer

Click “Shop Now”

Select “AT&T TV Choice” No-Contract Plan ($84.99)

Add NBA League Pass Premium

Complete Checkout

With League Pass Premium, you’ll also get access to an in-arena stream during commercial breaks, so you won’t have to watch ads.

To get the deal, you need to sign-up for their AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99), which include your local RSN including Fox Sports RSNs, NBC Sports RSNs, Altitude (Nuggets), MSG (Knicks), AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Rockets), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Jazz), and more.

Also, the service includes your local channels, NBA TV, and all 35 Top Cable channels including ESPN, TNT, TBS, FS1, NBCSN, and those from Disney, Discovery, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, and NBCUniversal.

Just like AT&T TV NOW, with the new no-contract AT&T TV plans you can cancel at anytime and you won’t pay any additional RSN, Broadcast TV, or set-top box fees. You can still stream the service using your own streaming player like a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

In addition to a free year of NBA League Pass, you will also get 1-Year Free of HBO Max. With the service, you can watch thousands of hours of movies and TV shows — including “Friends”, “The West Wing”, “South Park” and more. You will also be able to stream all of Warner Bros. new release movies the same day as they are released in theaters.