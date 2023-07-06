How to Make Every Freevee Movie or Show Family-Friendly for Free With VidAngel

Freevee is one of the most popular free streaming services, but it can be a minefield if your children are watching or if you’re sensitive to profanity or violence. Now, thanks to a partnership with VidAngel, you can watch Freevee movies and shows without possibly offensive content. This means you could watch “Schitt’s Creek” or “The Revenant” or “The Usual Suspects” without upsetting Grandma or your kindergartener.

What is VidAngel?

VidAngel is a video streaming service that taps into your streaming subscriptions and filters out all the “bad stuff.” With customizable filters, language that you don’t want to hear or images you don’t want to see are automatically removed from what you are watching. While it doesn’t work for every service, movie, or TV show, there are thousands of titles available to filter – ranging from new releases to older films.

The VidAngel interface shows titles available to be filtered with your subscription with how many filters can be applied to each title. These filters include settings for Language, Sex, Nudity, Violence, Blood, Gore, Drug Use, and “Other” (such as bodily functions/jokes, vulgar gestures, and even opening and closing credits).

What Streaming Services Can VidAngel Clean Up?

…and now Freevee, of course.

Is VidAngel Free?

You can give VidAngel a try with a 14-day FREE trial. After that, it would cost $9.99 / month.

Freevee is always free, but there are commercials.

How Do You Use VidAngel with Freevee?

Simply sign up for a free trial of VidAngel. If you’ve signed up for a VidAngel account in the past, visit your Account to restart your subscription. Connect your VidAngel account to an Amazon account. (It does not need to be a Prime account). Note: If you don’t have an Amazon account, you can easily create one for free. Once your Amazon account is connected, find a Freevee-offered show on the VidAngel website or apps. Click “Play now” or “Watch with Freevee” and wait for the title to verify. Enjoy!

Will VidAngel Filter Out Commercials?

No, VidAngel can’t remove commercials from a free service. However, once you have VidAngel, it will work with the ad-free services listed above, and surely more to come.