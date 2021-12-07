See All Netflix Christmas Categories With This Easy Trick
With so many holiday festivities to look forward to this month, whether it be decorating the tree, icing gingerbread houses, or looking at Christmas lights, the best activity of all is getting together and watching a childhood classic or a feel-good film paired with hot cocoa and marshmallows. Thanks to the team at What's On Netflix, we now know easiest way to find Christmas titles on Netflix.
How to Use Category Codes
Using category codes, viewers can immerse themselves in a sea of Netflix titles that anyone can watch.
The best way is to use a web browser and paste the numbers where it says (CATEGORYCODE) after the following web address:
https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(CATEGORYCODE)
On your TV or mobile, you can type in the numbers seen above to trigger the search. It’s not a foolproof plan, but Netflix sometimes adds a special section throughout the holiday season so it’s worth a shot.
NOTE: Category codes are known to not work sometimes, particularly in specific regions or devices. If you don’t get a result, that probably means there’s an issue with the search or no titles fit the description.
Christmas Category List
Although this isn’t as extensive as the Halloween listing, it’s still enough to get the (jingle) ball rolling.
- British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064
- Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544
- Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024
- Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
- Christmas Comedies – 1474015
- Christmas for Kids – 1726277
- Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703
- Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700
- European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063
- Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066
- Feel-Good Christmas Films – 1418977
- Festive Family Fun – 81351538
- Festive Favorites – 107985
- Festive Fun – 393181
- Festive Romance – 394388
- More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837
- Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527
- Season’s Streamings – 81346420
- Spiritual Movies – 26835
- Twisted Christmas – 2300975
While some of these may not satisfy the Scrooges and Grinches of your family, there are tons of titles to make your heart full of Christmas cheer. Happy Holidays!
