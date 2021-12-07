See All Netflix Christmas Categories With This Easy Trick

With so many holiday festivities to look forward to this month, whether it be decorating the tree, icing gingerbread houses, or looking at Christmas lights, the best activity of all is getting together and watching a childhood classic or a feel-good film paired with hot cocoa and marshmallows. Thanks to the team at What's On Netflix, we now know easiest way to find Christmas titles on Netflix.

How to Use Category Codes

Using category codes, viewers can immerse themselves in a sea of Netflix titles that anyone can watch.

The best way is to use a web browser and paste the numbers where it says (CATEGORYCODE) after the following web address:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(CATEGORYCODE)

On your TV or mobile, you can type in the numbers seen above to trigger the search. It’s not a foolproof plan, but Netflix sometimes adds a special section throughout the holiday season so it’s worth a shot.

NOTE: Category codes are known to not work sometimes, particularly in specific regions or devices. If you don’t get a result, that probably means there’s an issue with the search or no titles fit the description.

Christmas Category List

Although this isn’t as extensive as the Halloween listing, it’s still enough to get the (jingle) ball rolling.

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

– 1527064 Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

– 1721544 Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

– 1476024 Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

– 1474017 Christmas Comedies – 1474015

– 1474015 Christmas for Kids – 1726277

– 1726277 Christmas TV Cartoons – 1395703

– 1395703 Christmas TV Comedies – 1395700

– 1395700 European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

– 1527063 Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

– 1475066 Feel-Good Christmas Films – 1418977

– 1418977 Festive Family Fun – 81351538

– 81351538 Festive Favorites – 107985

– 107985 Festive Fun – 393181

– 393181 Festive Romance – 394388

– 394388 More Naughty Than Nice – 81354837

– 81354837 Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527

– 1394527 Season’s Streamings – 81346420

– 81346420 Spiritual Movies – 26835

– 26835 Twisted Christmas – 2300975

While some of these may not satisfy the Scrooges and Grinches of your family, there are tons of titles to make your heart full of Christmas cheer. Happy Holidays!

Related: