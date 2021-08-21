 Skip to Content
How to Stream 2021 IIHF Women’s Hockey World Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

While the original tournament was set to be held in Halifax in April, it was shifted to a bubble in Calgary. The tournament begins on Friday, August 20th with the champion named on August 31st. You can stream all Team USA and elimination round games on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can watch the rest of the round-robin matches on ESPN+.

How to Stream 2021 Women’s World Ice Hockey Championships

Top Picks

Free Trial

fuboTV

  • Watch Every Team USA Game
  • Watch Championship Games
  • Includes: NHL Network (w/ fubo Extra Add-On)

Best Value

ESPN+

  • Stream Every Non-Team USA Game

Fortunately, this year all Team USA games, including championship matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $25 OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to watch all the games that don’t include Team USA, including Team Canada, Sweden, ROC, Finland, and others - you can watch them all with a subscription to ESPN+, which is just $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. ESPN+ will include NHL.TV and 75 exclusive NHL games starting this Fall.

2021 Women’s World Championship TV Schedule

Date Game Time TV Stream Link
Friday, Aug. 20 Czech Republic, 6, Denmark 1 2 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Friday, Aug. 20 Canada 5, Finland 3 6 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Friday, Aug. 20 USA 3, Switzerland 0 9:30 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Saturday, Aug. 21 Germany vs. Hungary 2 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Saturday, Aug. 21 ROC vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Saturday, Aug. 21 Denmark vs. Japan 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Sunday, Aug. 22 Hungary vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Sunday, Aug. 22 Canada vs. ROC 6 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Sunday, Aug. 22 Finland vs. USA 9:30 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Monday, Aug. 23 Germany vs. Denmark 2 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Monday, Aug. 23 Japan vs. Czech Republic 6 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Tuesday, Aug. 24 USA vs. ROC 2 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Tuesday, Aug. 24 Switzerland vs. Canada 6 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Tuesday, Aug. 24 Hungary vs. Japan 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Wednesday, Aug. 25 ROC vs. Finland 2 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Wednesday, Aug. 25 Czech Republic vs. Germany 6 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Wednesday, Aug. 25 Denmark vs. Hungary 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Thursday, Aug. 26 Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Thursday, Aug. 26 USA vs. Canada 6 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Thursday, Aug. 26 Japan vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Stream Now
Saturday, Aug. 28 Quarterfinals Noon NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Saturday, Aug. 28 Quarterfinals 3:30 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Saturday, Aug. 28 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Saturday, Aug. 28 Quarterfinals 10:30 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Monday, Aug. 30 Semifinals 3 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Monday, Aug. 30 Semifinals 7 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Tuesday, Aug. 31 Bronze-medal game 3:30 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial
Tuesday, Aug. 31 Gold-medal game 7:30 p.m. NHL Network Stream Now with Free Trial

How to Stream IIHF 2021 Women’s World Ice Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 Women’s World Championships games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NHL Network≥ $94.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

2021 Women's World Championship Preview

