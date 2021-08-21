How to Stream 2021 IIHF Women’s Hockey World Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

While the original tournament was set to be held in Halifax in April, it was shifted to a bubble in Calgary. The tournament begins on Friday, August 20th with the champion named on August 31st. You can stream all Team USA and elimination round games on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can watch the rest of the round-robin matches on ESPN+.

How to Stream 2021 Women’s World Ice Hockey Championships

Fortunately, this year all Team USA games, including championship matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $25 OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to watch all the games that don’t include Team USA, including Team Canada, Sweden, ROC, Finland, and others - you can watch them all with a subscription to ESPN+, which is just $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. ESPN+ will include NHL.TV and 75 exclusive NHL games starting this Fall.

2021 Women’s World Championship TV Schedule

How to Stream IIHF 2021 Women’s World Ice Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 Women’s World Championships games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

