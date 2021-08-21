How to Stream 2021 IIHF Women’s Hockey World Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
While the original tournament was set to be held in Halifax in April, it was shifted to a bubble in Calgary. The tournament begins on Friday, August 20th with the champion named on August 31st. You can stream all Team USA and elimination round games on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can watch the rest of the round-robin matches on ESPN+.
How to Stream 2021 Women’s World Ice Hockey Championships
- When: August 20th - August 31st
- TV: NHL Network / ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV + fubo Extra add-on
Fortunately, this year all Team USA games, including championship matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.
NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $25 OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to watch all the games that don’t include Team USA, including Team Canada, Sweden, ROC, Finland, and others - you can watch them all with a subscription to ESPN+, which is just $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. ESPN+ will include NHL.TV and 75 exclusive NHL games starting this Fall.
2021 Women’s World Championship TV Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Stream Link
|Friday, Aug. 20
|Czech Republic, 6, Denmark 1
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Friday, Aug. 20
|Canada 5, Finland 3
|6 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Friday, Aug. 20
|USA 3, Switzerland 0
|9:30 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Saturday, Aug. 21
|Germany vs. Hungary
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Saturday, Aug. 21
|ROC vs. Switzerland
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Saturday, Aug. 21
|Denmark vs. Japan
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Sunday, Aug. 22
|Hungary vs. Czech Republic
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Sunday, Aug. 22
|Canada vs. ROC
|6 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Sunday, Aug. 22
|Finland vs. USA
|9:30 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Monday, Aug. 23
|Germany vs. Denmark
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Monday, Aug. 23
|Japan vs. Czech Republic
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Tuesday, Aug. 24
|USA vs. ROC
|2 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Tuesday, Aug. 24
|Switzerland vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Tuesday, Aug. 24
|Hungary vs. Japan
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Wednesday, Aug. 25
|ROC vs. Finland
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Wednesday, Aug. 25
|Czech Republic vs. Germany
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Wednesday, Aug. 25
|Denmark vs. Hungary
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Thursday, Aug. 26
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Thursday, Aug. 26
|USA vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Thursday, Aug. 26
|Japan vs. Germany
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Stream Now
|Saturday, Aug. 28
|Quarterfinals
|Noon
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Saturday, Aug. 28
|Quarterfinals
|3:30 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Saturday, Aug. 28
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Saturday, Aug. 28
|Quarterfinals
|10:30 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Monday, Aug. 30
|Semifinals
|3 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Monday, Aug. 30
|Semifinals
|7 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Tuesday, Aug. 31
|Bronze-medal game
|3:30 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
|Tuesday, Aug. 31
|Gold-medal game
|7:30 p.m.
|NHL Network
|Stream Now with Free Trial
How to Stream IIHF 2021 Women’s World Ice Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 Women’s World Championships games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NHL Network
|≥ $94.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-