How to Stream 2022 IIHF Hockey World Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

While the NHL playoffs are still ongoing, you can still get your fill of international hockey with the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Team USA kicks off the action on May 13th at 9:20 am ET vs. Latvia on NHL Network, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Stream 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Fortunately, this year all games, including matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

With Sling TV, you will also be able to watch every NHL Playoff game on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS with their Sling Orange Plan.

Team USA has their first game on Friday, May 13th against Latvia at 9:20 am ET at Nokia Arena in Finland. The tournament runs through May 29th, with the Gold Medal game at 1:20pm ET. Team USA’s biggest star is Seth Jones, who is joined by Riley Barber, Kieffer Bellows, Thomas Bordeleau, Sasha Chmelevski, Sean Farrell, John Hayden, Luke Hughes, Caleb Jones, Karson Kuhlman, Vinni Lettieri, Alex Nedeljkevic and Austin Watson.

How to Stream IIHF 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 World Championships games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2022 Team USA World Championship Schedule

DATE OPPONENT/ROUND TIME (LOCAL/ET) LOCATION BROADCAST Wed., May 11 Canada Exhibition L, 3-4 (SO) Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland None Fri., May 13 Latvia Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Sun., May 15 Austria Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Mon., May 16 Finland Preliminary Round 8:20 p.m./1:20 p.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Thurs., May 19 Great Britain Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Sat., May 21 Sweden Preliminary Round 12:20 p.m./5:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Mon., May 23 Czechia Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Tues., May 24 Norway Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Thurs., May 26 Quarterfinal 1 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland NHL Network Quarterfinal 2 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Quarterfinal 3 8:20 p.m./1:20 p.m. Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland NHL Network Quarterfinal 4 8:20 p.m./1:20 p.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Sat., May 28 Semifinal 1 2:20 p.m./7:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Semifinal 2 6:20 p.m./11:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Sun., May 29 Bronze Medal Game 3:20 p.m. / 8:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network Gold Medal Game 8:20 p.m. / 1:20 p.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network