 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NHL Network

How to Stream 2022 IIHF Hockey World Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

While the NHL playoffs are still ongoing, you can still get your fill of international hockey with the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Team USA kicks off the action on May 13th at 9:20 am ET vs. Latvia on NHL Network, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Stream 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships

Fortunately, this year all games, including matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers 50% OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

With Sling TV, you will also be able to watch every NHL Playoff game on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS with their Sling Orange Plan.

Team USA has their first game on Friday, May 13th against Latvia at 9:20 am ET at Nokia Arena in Finland. The tournament runs through May 29th, with the Gold Medal game at 1:20pm ET. Team USA’s biggest star is Seth Jones, who is joined by Riley Barber, Kieffer Bellows, Thomas Bordeleau, Sasha Chmelevski, Sean Farrell, John Hayden, Luke Hughes, Caleb Jones, Karson Kuhlman, Vinni Lettieri, Alex Nedeljkevic and Austin Watson.

How to Stream IIHF 2022 World Ice Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 World Championships games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NHL Network≥ $104.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

2022 Team USA World Championship Schedule

DATE OPPONENT/ROUND TIME (LOCAL/ET) LOCATION BROADCAST
Wed., May 11 Canada Exhibition L, 3-4 (SO) Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland None
Fri., May 13 Latvia Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Sun., May 15 Austria Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Mon., May 16 Finland Preliminary Round 8:20 p.m./1:20 p.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Thurs., May 19 Great Britain Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Sat., May 21 Sweden Preliminary Round 12:20 p.m./5:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Mon., May 23 Czechia Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Tues., May 24 Norway Preliminary Round 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Thurs., May 26 Quarterfinal 1 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland NHL Network
Quarterfinal 2 4:20 p.m./9:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Quarterfinal 3 8:20 p.m./1:20 p.m. Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland NHL Network
Quarterfinal 4 8:20 p.m./1:20 p.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Sat., May 28 Semifinal 1 2:20 p.m./7:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Semifinal 2 6:20 p.m./11:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Sun., May 29 Bronze Medal Game 3:20 p.m. / 8:20 a.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network
Gold Medal Game 8:20 p.m. / 1:20 p.m. Nokia Arena Tampere, Finland NHL Network

2022 World Championship Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.