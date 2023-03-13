How to Stream All 2023 Academy Award Winning Movies; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Whale,’ More

Hollywood’s biggest night had a distinct multiversal feel as the profound, cathartic, and often-times silly “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. The film by The Daniels took home seven films, including the top prize of Best Picture and three of the four acting statues — Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan.

Brendan Fraser completed his comeback by snagging the Best Actor Oscar for his turn in “The Whale,” and the stop-motion fantasy film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won the Best Animated Feature prize.

If you fell behind on your Oscar prep, or didn’t have time to catch all of the nominees and were just waiting to see who won, we’ve got the complete list and where you can see them below.

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once March 24, 2022 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes. This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

The Whale December 9, 2022 A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio November 9, 2022 During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

RRR March 24, 2022 A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert,“ Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Women Talking December 23, 2022 A group of women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

Best International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

All Quiet on the Western Front October 7, 2022 Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.

Best Documentary: “Navalny”

Navalny April 8, 2022 Follows the man who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery, he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life and decides to return home.

Best Cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Avatar: The Way of Water December 14, 2022 Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November 9, 2022 Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Whale”

Best Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Film Editing: Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Original Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Live-Action Short Film: “An Irish Goodbye”

An Irish Goodbye March 4, 2022 In rural Northern Ireland, following the untimely death of their mother, a young man with Down syndrome and his estranged brother discover her unfulfilled bucket list.

Best Animated Short Film: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse December 25, 2022 The unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home.

Best Documentary Short Film: “The Elephant Whisperers”

The Elephant Whisperers December 8, 2022 The Elephant Whisperers follows an indigenous couple as they fall in love with Raghu, an orphaned elephant given into their care, and tirelessly work to ensure his recovery & survival. The film highlights the beauty of the wild spaces in South India and the people and animals who share this space.

Best Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”