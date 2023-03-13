 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
SHOWTIME Amazon Prime Video Netflix Disney+ HBO Max Apple TV+ Paramount Plus

How to Stream All 2023 Academy Award Winning Movies; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Whale,’ More

Matt Tamanini

Hollywood’s biggest night had a distinct multiversal feel as the profound, cathartic, and often-times silly “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. The film by The Daniels took home seven films, including the top prize of Best Picture and three of the four acting statues — Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan.

Brendan Fraser completed his comeback by snagging the Best Actor Oscar for his turn in “The Whale,” and the stop-motion fantasy film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won the Best Animated Feature prize.

If you fell behind on your Oscar prep, or didn’t have time to catch all of the nominees and were just waiting to see who won, we’ve got the complete list and where you can see them below.

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

March 24, 2022

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.

This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

March 24, 2022

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

The Whale

December 9, 2022

A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

March 24, 2022

Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

March 24, 2022

Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

March 24, 2022

Best Animated Feature Film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

November 9, 2022

During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

Best Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

RRR

March 24, 2022

A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert,“ Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

March 24, 2022

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Women Talking

December 23, 2022

A group of women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

Best International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

All Quiet on the Western Front

October 7, 2022

Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.

Best Documentary: “Navalny”

Navalny

April 8, 2022

Follows the man who survived an assassination attempt by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent in August 2020. During his months-long recovery, he makes shocking discoveries about the attempt on his life and decides to return home.

Best Cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

All Quiet on the Western Front

October 7, 2022

Best Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Avatar: The Way of Water

December 14, 2022

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 9, 2022

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Whale”

The Whale

December 9, 2022

Best Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

All Quiet on the Western Front

October 7, 2022

Best Film Editing: Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

March 24, 2022

Best Original Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

All Quiet on the Western Front

October 7, 2022

Best Live-Action Short Film: “An Irish Goodbye”

An Irish Goodbye

March 4, 2022

In rural Northern Ireland, following the untimely death of their mother, a young man with Down syndrome and his estranged brother discover her unfulfilled bucket list.

Best Animated Short Film: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

December 25, 2022

The unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home.

Best Documentary Short Film: “The Elephant Whisperers”

The Elephant Whisperers

December 8, 2022

The Elephant Whisperers follows an indigenous couple as they fall in love with Raghu, an orphaned elephant given into their care, and tirelessly work to ensure his recovery & survival. The film highlights the beauty of the wild spaces in South India and the people and animals who share this space.

Best Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Top Gun: Maverick

May 24, 2022

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

This crowd-pleasing action flick dominated the box office for most of 2022. The cast includes Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.