How to Stream All of the 2023 Emmy Nominees; HBO’s ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘White Lotus’ Lead All Nominees
The 2023 Emmy nominations have been announced! This year’s potential winners of TV’s most prestigious award will gather on Monday, Sept. 18 to see who will walk away with a statuette, and who will be spurned to wait at least another year for a nod.
All of the nominees are available to stream now on various streaming platforms! Max is incredibly well represented, with “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Barry” and “House of the Dragon” all securing nominations. Check out the list of 2023 Emmy nominees and where you can start streaming them today below!
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Drama Series?
It may be hard to see any series besides “Succession” taking home the award here, as the series wrapped its final season in 2023. But the competition is stiff, as fellow HBO originals “The White Lotus” and “House of the Dragon” are also up for the award.
Star Wars: AndorSeptember 21, 2022
The tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Better Call SaulFebruary 8, 2015
Six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer”.
The CrownNovember 4, 2016
The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny.
The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.
House of the DragonAugust 21, 2022
The Targaryen dynasty is at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins when King Viserys breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.
The Last of UsJanuary 15, 2023
Twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the United States and depend on each other for survival.
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
Follow the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
The White LotusJuly 11, 2021
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
YellowjacketsNovember 14, 2021
This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Comedy Series?
Hulu’s dramatic comedy “The Bear” is heavily represented at this year’s Emmys and since all the love it’s getting currently is for its first season, there’s a fair bet that it will be similarly adored next year. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry” will be tough to look over, as both shows concluded their final seasons this year.
Abbott ElementaryDecember 7, 2021
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
BarryMarch 25, 2018
A hit man from the Midwest moves to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city’s theatre arts scene.
The BearJune 23, 2022
Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
Jury DutyApril 7, 2023
The inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror, Ronald Gladden. Gladden is unaware the entire case is fake, everyone except him is an actor and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned.
The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselMarch 16, 2017
It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.
Only Murders in the BuildingAugust 31, 2021
Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
WednesdayNovember 23, 2022
Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Limited or Anthology Series?
The buzz about “Beef” has been hard to ignore, but this category is fairly wide open. Will “Obi-Wan Kenobi” pull off a Jedi mind trick and convince voters to give it the nod?
-
BEEFApril 6, 2023
A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.
-
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StorySeptember 21, 2022
This series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
-
Daisy Jones & the SixMarch 2, 2023
In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth.
-
Fleishman Is in TroubleNovember 17, 2022
Recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.
-
Obi-Wan KenobiMay 26, 2022
During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, embarks on a crucial mission to confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie?
Lizzy Caplan - “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
Jessica Chastain - “George & Tammy”
George & Tammy
A chronicle of the country music power couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.
Dominique Fishback - “Swarm”
Kathryn Hahn - “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Tiny Beautiful Things
A floundering writer becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.
Riley Keough - “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong - “Beef”
BEEF
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie?
Taron Egerton - “Black Bird”
Black Bird
As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.
Kumail Nanjiani -“Welcome to Chippendales”
Welcome to Chippendales
The outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.
Evan Peters - “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Exploring every facet of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle, this biopic takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.
Michael Shannon - “George & Tammy”
George & Tammy
Steven Yeun (Beef)
BEEF
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Actress in a Comedy Series?
Christina Applegate - “Dead to Me”
Dead to Me
A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.
Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face”
Poker Face
This mystery-of-the-week series follows Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.
Jenna Ortega - “Wednesday”
Wednesday
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy Series?
Bill Hader - “Barry”
Barry
Martin Short - “Only Murders in the Building”
Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - “Shrinking”
Shrinking
Jimmy is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Can he help himself by helping others? Will it bring him back into the light?
Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear”
The Bear
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Actor in a Drama Series?
Jeff Bridges - “The Old Man”
The Old Man
Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
Brian Cox - “Succession”
Succession
Kieran Culkin - “Succession”
Succession
Bob Odenkirk - “Better Call Saul”
Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”
The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
Succession
How Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series?
Sharon Horgan - “Bad Sisters”
Bad Sisters
The tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent—and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.
Melanie Lynskey - “Yellowjackets”
Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
The Handmaid’s Tale
Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.
This harrowing series features dynamite performances from Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. The show’s first season won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Bella Ramsey - “The Last of Us”
The Last of Us
Keri Russell - “The Diplomat” on Netflix
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Succession
