How to Stream All the 2022 Golden Globe-Winning Movies and Shows
With no televised ceremony and no boozy celebs, this year’s Golden Globes have flown mostly under the radar. But the awards are frequently a predictor of who will take home Oscar gold.
Here’s where to stream all the winners from the 2022 Golden Globes.
2022 Golden Globes Winners - Film
-
The Power of the DogSeptember 13, 2021
A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.
This film took Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director (Jane Campion), and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).
-
West Side StoryDecember 8, 2021
Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.
In the Musical or Comedy category, the Spielberg remake won Best Picture, Rachel Zegler took home Best Actress, and Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress.
-
King RichardNovember 18, 2021
The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.
Will Smith won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).
-
Being the RicardosDecember 10, 2021
Follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.
Nicole Kidman won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).
-
tick, tick… BOOM!November 11, 2021
On the cusp of his 30th birthday, Jonathon Larson, a promising young theater composer, navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.
Andrew Garfield won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role as “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson.
-
BelfastNovember 11, 2021
Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.
Kenneth Branagh wins for Best Screenplay.
-
EncantoNovember 24, 2021
The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
Disney scores with this Best Animated Film.
-
DuneSeptember 15, 2021
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Hans Zimmer wins for his Best Original Score.
-
No Time to DieSeptember 29, 2021
James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
- Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- James Bond: Daniel Craig
- Villain(s): Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)
Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz)
- Bond Girl(s): Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux)
- Theme Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
- Soundtrack Composer: Hans Zimmer
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win Best Original Song for their Bond-inspired track.
2022 Golden Globes Winners - TV
-
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
This HBO Max favorite won Best Drama, Best Actor (Jeremy Strong), and Best Supporting Actress (Sarah Snook).
-
HacksMay 13, 2021
Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).
HBO Max also scored with this Best Musical or Comedy winner. Jean Smart took Best Actress in the category.
-
PoseJune 3, 2018
A dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of 1980s life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez won Best Actress (Drama).
-
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
Jason Sudeikis added to his trophy case as Best Actor (Musical or Comedy).
-
The Underground RailroadMay 13, 2021
Follow young Cora’s journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.
This mainstay on every critic’s “best of” list wins Best Limited Series.
-
DopesickOctober 13, 2021
The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
Michael Keaton wins for Best Actor in a Limited Series.
-
Mare of EasttownApril 18, 2021
A detective in a small Pennsylvania town (Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. The stellar cast features Jean Smart, David Denman, and Guy Pearce.
Raise a Rolling Rock to Kate Winslet’s role as a cop with way too much drama on her plate. She wins Best Actress in a Limited Series.
-
Squid GameSeptember 17, 2021
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.
O Yeong-su makes history as Best Supporting Actor in this Netflix smash hit.