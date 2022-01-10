How to Stream All the 2022 Golden Globe-Winning Movies and Shows

With no televised ceremony and no boozy celebs, this year’s Golden Globes have flown mostly under the radar. But the awards are frequently a predictor of who will take home Oscar gold.

Here’s where to stream all the winners from the 2022 Golden Globes.

2022 Golden Globes Winners - Film The Power of the Dog September 13, 2021 A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light. This film took Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director (Jane Campion), and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

West Side Story December 8, 2021 Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy. In the Musical or Comedy category, the Spielberg remake won Best Picture, Rachel Zegler took home Best Actress, and Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress.

King Richard November 18, 2021 The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history. Will Smith won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Being the Ricardos December 10, 2021 Follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. Nicole Kidman won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).

tick, tick… BOOM! November 11, 2021 On the cusp of his 30th birthday, Jonathon Larson, a promising young theater composer, navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. Andrew Garfield won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role as “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson.

Belfast November 11, 2021 Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life. Kenneth Branagh wins for Best Screenplay.

Encanto November 24, 2021 The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Disney scores with this Best Animated Film.

Dune September 15, 2021 Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Hans Zimmer wins for his Best Original Score.

No Time to Die September 29, 2021 James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga James Bond: Daniel Craig Villain(s): Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)

Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) Bond Girl(s): Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) Theme Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish Soundtrack Composer: Hans Zimmer Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win Best Original Song for their Bond-inspired track.

