 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Stream All the 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies

Lauren Forristal

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Winners of the 94th Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 27. Watch on ABC with a .

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” led the way with 12 nominations including all the acting categories such as Best Picture, three acting categories, writing and directing for Jane Campion, and in the crafts categories. Warner Bros/Legendary’s “Dune,” scored 10 noms including Best Picture.

Other Best Picture nominees are “Drive My Car,” Japan’s Oscar entry from Sideshow and Janus Films, Focus Features’ “Belfast,” Apple Original Films’ “CODA,” Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” Warner Bros’ “King Richard,” MGM/UAR’s “Licorice Pizza,” Searchlight’s “Nightmare Alley,” and Disney’s “West Side Story.”

Where to Stream Every Feature Film Nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards

Best Picture

  • Belfast

    November 11, 2021

    Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

  • CODA

    August 11, 2021

    As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

  • Don't Look Up

    December 7, 2021

    Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

    This movie boasts an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

  • Drive My Car

    August 18, 2021

    Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

  • King Richard

    November 18, 2021

    The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.

  • Licorice Pizza

    November 26, 2021

    The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

  • Nightmare Alley

    December 2, 2021

    An ambitious carnival man with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.

  • West Side Story

    December 8, 2021

    Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

Best Actor

  • Being the Ricardos

    December 10, 2021

    Follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

    Nominee: Javier Bardem

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Benedict Cumberbatch

  • tick, tick… BOOM!

    November 11, 2021

    On the cusp of his 30th birthday, Jonathon Larson, a promising young theater composer, navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

    Nominee: Andrew Garfield

  • King Richard

    November 18, 2021

    Nominee: Will Smith

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

    December 5, 2021

    Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself.

    Nominee: Denzel Washington

Best Actress

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    September 17, 2021

    In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.

    Nominee: Jessica Chastain

  • The Lost Daughter

    December 16, 2021

    A woman’s seaside vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront secrets from her past.

    Nominee: Olivia Colman

  • Parallel Mothers

    October 8, 2021

    Two unmarried women who have become pregnant by accident and are about to give birth meet in a hospital room: Janis, middle-aged, unrepentant and happy; Ana, a teenager, remorseful and frightened.

    Nominee: Penélope Cruz

  • Being the Ricardos

    December 10, 2021

    Nominee: Nicole Kidman

  • Spencer

    November 4, 2021

    During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

    Nominee: Kristen Stewart

Best Supporting Actor

  • Belfast

    November 11, 2021

    Nominee: Ciarán Hinds

  • CODA

    August 11, 2021

    Nominee: Troy Kotsur

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Jesse Plemons

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Kodi Smit-McPhee

  • Being the Ricardos

    December 10, 2021

    Nominee: J.K. Simmons

Best Supporting Actress

  • The Lost Daughter

    December 16, 2021

    Nominee: Jessie Buckley

  • West Side Story

    December 8, 2021

    Nominee: Ariana DeBose

  • Belfast

    November 11, 2021

    Nominee: Judi Dench

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Kirsten Dunst

  • King Richard

    November 18, 2021

    Nominee: Aunjanue Ellis

Best Director

  • Belfast

    November 11, 2021

    Nominee: Kenneth Branagh

  • Drive My Car

    August 18, 2021

    Nominee: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

  • Licorice Pizza

    November 26, 2021

    Nominee: Paul Thomas Anderson

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Jane Campion

  • West Side Story

    December 8, 2021

    Nominee: Steven Spielberg

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA

    August 11, 2021

    Screenplay by Siân Heder

  • Drive My Car

    August 18, 2021

    Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth

  • The Lost Daughter

    December 16, 2021

    Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast

    November 11, 2021

    Written by Kenneth Branagh

  • Don't Look Up

    December 7, 2021

    Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

  • King Richard

    November 18, 2021

    Written by Zach Baylin

  • Licorice Pizza

    November 26, 2021

    Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

  • The Worst Person in the World

    October 13, 2021

    Written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Documentary Feature

  • Attica

    September 9, 2021

    Follows the largest prison uprising in US history, conducting dozens of new interviews with inmates, journalists, and other witnesses.

  • Flee

    June 17, 2021

    The extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

  • Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

    July 2, 2021

    During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.

  • Writing With Fire

    January 30, 2021

    In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions on the frontlines of India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful.

  • Ascension

    October 8, 2021

    The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream.” Driven by mesmerizing—and sometimes humorous—imagery, this observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Flee

    June 17, 2021

  • Luca

    June 17, 2021

    Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines

    April 22, 2021

    A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.

  • Raya and the Last Dragon

    March 3, 2021

    Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Best International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car

    August 18, 2021

    Japan

  • Flee

    June 17, 2021

    Denmark

  • The Hand of God

    November 24, 2021

    In 1980s Naples, Italy, an awkward Italian teen struggling to find his place experiences heartbreak and liberation after he’s inadvertently saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona.

    Italy

  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

    November 16, 2019

    A teacher struggling for inspiration travels to the most remote school in the world. It takes being so far away to understand the importance of his work… and to appreciate the value of yak dung!

    Bhutan

  • The Worst Person in the World

    October 13, 2021

    Norway

Best Cinematography

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Nominee: Greig Fraser

  • Nightmare Alley

    December 2, 2021

    Nominee: Dan Laustsen

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Ari Wegner

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

    December 5, 2021

    Nominee: Bruno Delbonnel

  • West Side Story

    December 8, 2021

    Nominee: Janusz Kaminski

Best Film Editing

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Nominee: Joe Walker

  • Don't Look Up

    December 7, 2021

    Nominee: Hank Corwin

  • King Richard

    November 18, 2021

    Nominee: Pamela Martin

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Peter Sciberras

  • tick, tick… BOOM!

    November 11, 2021

    Nominees: Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Original Score

  • Don't Look Up

    December 7, 2021

    Nominee: Nicholas Britell

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Nominee: Hans Zimmer

  • Encanto

    November 24, 2021

    Nominee: Germaine Franco

  • Parallel Mothers

    October 8, 2021

    Nominee: Alberto Iglesias

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominee: Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

  • Encanto

    November 24, 2021

    “Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda

  • King Richard

    November 18, 2021

    “Be Alive” - Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

  • Belfast

    November 11, 2021

    “Down To Joy” by Van Morrison

  • No Time to Die

    September 29, 2021

    James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

    • Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
    • James Bond: Daniel Craig
    • Villain(s): Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)
      Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz)
    • Bond Girl(s): Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux)
    • Theme Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
    • Soundtrack Composer: Hans Zimmer

    “No Time To Die” - Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

  • Four Good Days

    April 30, 2021

    A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse.

    “Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren

Best Production Design

  • West Side Story

    December 8, 2021

    Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

  • The Tragedy of Macbeth

    December 5, 2021

    Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

  • Nightmare Alley

    December 2, 2021

    Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Best Costume Design

  • Cruella

    May 26, 2021

    In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

    Nominee: Jenny Beavan

  • Cyrano

    December 17, 2021

    A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her—and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian.

    Nominees: Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Nominees: Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

  • Nightmare Alley

    December 2, 2021

    Nominee: Luis Sequeira

  • West Side Story

    December 8, 2021

    Nominee: Paul Tazewell

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Cruella

    May 26, 2021

    Nominees: Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon

  • Coming 2 America

    March 5, 2021

    Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.

    Nominees: Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Nominees: Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    September 17, 2021

    In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.

    Nominees: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

  • House of Gucci

    November 24, 2021

    Nominees: Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras

Best Sound

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Nominees: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett

  • Belfast

    November 11, 2021

    Nominees: Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

  • No Time to Die

    September 29, 2021

    Nominees: Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor

  • The Power of the Dog

    November 17, 2021

    Nominees: Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb

  • West Side Story

    December 8, 2021

    Nominees: Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune

    September 15, 2021

    Nominees: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer

  • No Time to Die

    September 29, 2021

    Nominees: Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould

  • Free Guy

    August 11, 2021

    A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

    Nominees: Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

    September 1, 2021

    Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

    Nominees: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

    December 15, 2021

    Peter Parker is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a super-hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

    Nominees: Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick

Best Live Action Short Film

  • On My Mind: A Danish man named Henrik wants to sing a song for his wife. “It’s a question of life, death, and karaoke.” Directed and written by Martin Strange-Hansen.

  • The Dress: Directed by Tadeusz Łysiak, the short features Julia, a young Polish woman with a disability working at a wayside motel. She crosses paths with a handsome truck driver, who soon becomes her fantasy. The full short film is available for free on YouTube. Watch it here.

Best Animated Short Film

  • Robin Robin

    October 9, 2021

    A bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.

  • Affairs of the Art

    January 29, 2021

    Look out: Beryl’s back. With Affairs of the Art, British animator Joanna Quinn recounts another gloriously unhinged chapter in the adventures of Beryl, the comic everywoman she unleashed upon the world with her debut film, Girls’ Night Out, which took home three major awards from Annecy in 1987.

  • BoxBallet

    March 12, 2020

    Once a fragile ballerina Olya meets a rude and gloomy boxer Evgeny. The contrast between the worlds of the heroes and their worldview is so striking that the very possibility of intersection of heroes appears as a miracle. Are the heroes ready to accept the same timid feeling that arose between them? Will they overcome everything external and superficial, behind which fragile loving souls are hidden.

  • The Windshield Wiper

    July 13, 2021

    Inside a cafe while smoking a whole pack of cigarettes, a man poses an ambitious question: “What is Love?”. A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion.

  • Bestia: Inspired by real events, a secret police agent in the military dictatorship in Chile explores her relationship with her dog, her body, her fears, and frustrations. Directed by Hugo Covarrubias. You can rent the short on Vimeo for $2.20 or buy it for $5.50.

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • Audible

    April 29, 2021

    Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend.

  • Lead Me Home

    September 3, 2021

    Poignant stories of homelessness on the West Coast of the US frame this cinematic portrait of a surging humanitarian crisis.

  • The Queen of Basketball

    June 10, 2021

    She is arguably the greatest living women’s basketball player. She’s won three national trophies; she played in the ‘76 Olympics; she was drafted to the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lucy Harris?

  • Three Songs for Benazir

    June 2, 2021

    Elizabeth and Gulistan Mirzaei’s moving short film shines a light on life for refugees in modern-day Afghanistan through the story of Shaista, a young man who—newly married to Benazir and living in a camp for displaced persons in Kabul—struggles to balance his dreams of being the first from his tribe to join the Afghan National Army with the responsibilities of starting a family.

  • When We Were Bullies

    January 28, 2021

    A mind-boggling “coincidence” leads the filmmaker to track down his fifth grade class – and fifth grade teacher – to examine their memory of and complicity in a bullying incident fifty years ago.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.