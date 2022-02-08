How to Stream All the 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Winners of the 94th Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 27. Watch on ABC with a .

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” led the way with 12 nominations including all the acting categories such as Best Picture, three acting categories, writing and directing for Jane Campion, and in the crafts categories. Warner Bros/Legendary’s “Dune,” scored 10 noms including Best Picture.

Other Best Picture nominees are “Drive My Car,” Japan’s Oscar entry from Sideshow and Janus Films, Focus Features’ “Belfast,” Apple Original Films’ “CODA,” Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” Warner Bros’ “King Richard,” MGM/UAR’s “Licorice Pizza,” Searchlight’s “Nightmare Alley,” and Disney’s “West Side Story.”

Where to Stream Every Feature Film Nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards

Best Picture Belfast November 11, 2021 Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

CODA August 11, 2021 As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Don't Look Up December 7, 2021 Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. This movie boasts an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Drive My Car August 18, 2021 Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.

Dune September 15, 2021 Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

King Richard November 18, 2021 The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.

Licorice Pizza November 26, 2021 The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

Nightmare Alley December 2, 2021 An ambitious carnival man with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

The Power of the Dog November 17, 2021 A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.

West Side Story December 8, 2021 Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

Best Actress The Eyes of Tammy Faye September 17, 2021 In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Nominee: Jessica Chastain

The Lost Daughter December 16, 2021 A woman’s seaside vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront secrets from her past. Nominee: Olivia Colman

Parallel Mothers October 8, 2021 Two unmarried women who have become pregnant by accident and are about to give birth meet in a hospital room: Janis, middle-aged, unrepentant and happy; Ana, a teenager, remorseful and frightened. Nominee: Penélope Cruz

Being the Ricardos December 10, 2021 Nominee: Nicole Kidman

Spencer November 4, 2021 During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Nominee: Kristen Stewart

Best Documentary Feature Attica September 9, 2021 Follows the largest prison uprising in US history, conducting dozens of new interviews with inmates, journalists, and other witnesses.

Flee June 17, 2021 The extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) July 2, 2021 During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.

Writing With Fire January 30, 2021 In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions on the frontlines of India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful.

Ascension October 8, 2021 The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream.” Driven by mesmerizing—and sometimes humorous—imagery, this observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.

Best Animated Feature Film Flee June 17, 2021

Luca June 17, 2021 Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines April 22, 2021 A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.

Raya and the Last Dragon March 3, 2021 Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Best Original Song Encanto November 24, 2021 “Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda

King Richard November 18, 2021 “Be Alive” - Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Belfast November 11, 2021 “Down To Joy” by Van Morrison

No Time to Die September 29, 2021 James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga James Bond: Daniel Craig Villain(s): Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)

Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) Bond Girl(s): Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) Theme Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish Soundtrack Composer: Hans Zimmer “No Time To Die” - Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Four Good Days April 30, 2021 A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse. “Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren

Best Costume Design Cruella May 26, 2021 In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Nominee: Jenny Beavan

Cyrano December 17, 2021 A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her—and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian. Nominees: Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune September 15, 2021 Nominees: Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley December 2, 2021 Nominee: Luis Sequeira

West Side Story December 8, 2021 Nominee: Paul Tazewell

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Cruella May 26, 2021 Nominees: Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, and Julia Vernon

Coming 2 America March 5, 2021 Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again. Nominees: Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer

Dune September 15, 2021 Nominees: Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye September 17, 2021 In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Nominees: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci November 24, 2021 Nominees: Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, and Frederic Aspiras

On My Mind : A Danish man named Henrik wants to sing a song for his wife. “It’s a question of life, death, and karaoke.” Directed and written by Martin Strange-Hansen.

The Dress: Directed by Tadeusz Łysiak, the short features Julia, a young Polish woman with a disability working at a wayside motel. She crosses paths with a handsome truck driver, who soon becomes her fantasy. The full short film is available for free on YouTube. Watch it here.

Best Animated Short Film Robin Robin October 9, 2021 A bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.

Affairs of the Art January 29, 2021 Look out: Beryl’s back. With Affairs of the Art, British animator Joanna Quinn recounts another gloriously unhinged chapter in the adventures of Beryl, the comic everywoman she unleashed upon the world with her debut film, Girls’ Night Out, which took home three major awards from Annecy in 1987.

BoxBallet March 12, 2020 Once a fragile ballerina Olya meets a rude and gloomy boxer Evgeny. The contrast between the worlds of the heroes and their worldview is so striking that the very possibility of intersection of heroes appears as a miracle. Are the heroes ready to accept the same timid feeling that arose between them? Will they overcome everything external and superficial, behind which fragile loving souls are hidden.

The Windshield Wiper July 13, 2021 Inside a cafe while smoking a whole pack of cigarettes, a man poses an ambitious question: “What is Love?”. A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion.

Bestia: Inspired by real events, a secret police agent in the military dictatorship in Chile explores her relationship with her dog, her body, her fears, and frustrations. Directed by Hugo Covarrubias. You can rent the short on Vimeo for $2.20 or buy it for $5.50.