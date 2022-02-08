How to Stream All the 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Winners of the 94th Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 27. Watch on ABC with a .
Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” led the way with 12 nominations including all the acting categories such as Best Picture, three acting categories, writing and directing for Jane Campion, and in the crafts categories. Warner Bros/Legendary’s “Dune,” scored 10 noms including Best Picture.
Other Best Picture nominees are “Drive My Car,” Japan’s Oscar entry from Sideshow and Janus Films, Focus Features’ “Belfast,” Apple Original Films’ “CODA,” Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” Warner Bros’ “King Richard,” MGM/UAR’s “Licorice Pizza,” Searchlight’s “Nightmare Alley,” and Disney’s “West Side Story.”
Where to Stream Every Feature Film Nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards
Best Picture
-
BelfastNovember 11, 2021
Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.
-
CODAAugust 11, 2021
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
-
Don't Look UpDecember 7, 2021
Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.
This movie boasts an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.
-
Drive My CarAugust 18, 2021
Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.
-
DuneSeptember 15, 2021
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
-
King RichardNovember 18, 2021
The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.
-
Licorice PizzaNovember 26, 2021
The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
-
Nightmare AlleyDecember 2, 2021
An ambitious carnival man with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
-
The Power of the DogNovember 17, 2021
A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.
-
West Side StoryDecember 8, 2021
Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.
Best Actor
-
Being the RicardosDecember 10, 2021
Follows Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.
Nominee: Javier Bardem
-
-
tick, tick… BOOM!November 11, 2021
On the cusp of his 30th birthday, Jonathon Larson, a promising young theater composer, navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.
Nominee: Andrew Garfield
-
-
The Tragedy of MacbethDecember 5, 2021
Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself.
Nominee: Denzel Washington
Best Actress
-
The Eyes of Tammy FayeSeptember 17, 2021
In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.
Nominee: Jessica Chastain
-
The Lost DaughterDecember 16, 2021
A woman’s seaside vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront secrets from her past.
Nominee: Olivia Colman
-
Parallel MothersOctober 8, 2021
Two unmarried women who have become pregnant by accident and are about to give birth meet in a hospital room: Janis, middle-aged, unrepentant and happy; Ana, a teenager, remorseful and frightened.
Nominee: Penélope Cruz
-
-
SpencerNovember 4, 2021
During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.
Nominee: Kristen Stewart
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Director
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Best Documentary Feature
-
AtticaSeptember 9, 2021
Follows the largest prison uprising in US history, conducting dozens of new interviews with inmates, journalists, and other witnesses.
-
FleeJune 17, 2021
The extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.
-
Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)July 2, 2021
During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.
-
Writing With FireJanuary 30, 2021
In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions on the frontlines of India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful.
-
AscensionOctober 8, 2021
The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream.” Driven by mesmerizing—and sometimes humorous—imagery, this observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.
Best Animated Feature Film
-
-
LucaJune 17, 2021
Luca and his best friend Alberto experience an unforgettable summer on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.
-
The Mitchells vs. the MachinesApril 22, 2021
A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.
-
Raya and the Last DragonMarch 3, 2021
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.
Best International Feature Film
-
-
-
The Hand of GodNovember 24, 2021
In 1980s Naples, Italy, an awkward Italian teen struggling to find his place experiences heartbreak and liberation after he’s inadvertently saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona.
Italy
-
Lunana: A Yak in the ClassroomNovember 16, 2019
A teacher struggling for inspiration travels to the most remote school in the world. It takes being so far away to understand the importance of his work… and to appreciate the value of yak dung!
Bhutan
-
Best Cinematography
Best Film Editing
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
-
-
-
-
No Time to DieSeptember 29, 2021
James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
- Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- James Bond: Daniel Craig
- Villain(s): Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)
Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz)
- Bond Girl(s): Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux)
- Theme Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
- Soundtrack Composer: Hans Zimmer
“No Time To Die” - Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
-
Four Good DaysApril 30, 2021
A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse.
“Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren
Best Production Design
-
-
-
The Power of the DogNovember 17, 2021
Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
-
The Tragedy of MacbethDecember 5, 2021
Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
-
Best Costume Design
-
CruellaMay 26, 2021
In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
Nominee: Jenny Beavan
-
CyranoDecember 17, 2021
A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne, Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her—and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian.
Nominees: Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
-
-
-
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
-
-
Coming 2 AmericaMarch 5, 2021
Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.
Nominees: Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, and Carla Farmer
-
-
The Eyes of Tammy FayeSeptember 17, 2021
In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.
Nominees: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
-
Best Sound
-
DuneSeptember 15, 2021
Nominees: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett
-
-
No Time to DieSeptember 29, 2021
Nominees: Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor
-
-
West Side StoryDecember 8, 2021
Nominees: Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy
Best Visual Effects
-
-
No Time to DieSeptember 29, 2021
Nominees: Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould
-
Free GuyAugust 11, 2021
A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.
Nominees: Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick
-
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSeptember 1, 2021
Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
Nominees: Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver
-
Spider-Man: No Way HomeDecember 15, 2021
Peter Parker is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a super-hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Nominees: Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick
Best Live Action Short Film
-
Take and RunOctober 22, 2021
A young Kyrgyz woman is kidnapped and forced to marry. A drama about the desire for freedom in the clutches of a tradition.
-
The Long GoodbyeMarch 6, 2020
A short about racism and Islamophobia in the UK.
-
Please HoldSeptember 25, 2020
A young man’s life is suddenly and inexplicably derailed, as he finds himself at the mercy of automated “justice.”
-
On My Mind: A Danish man named Henrik wants to sing a song for his wife. “It’s a question of life, death, and karaoke.” Directed and written by Martin Strange-Hansen.
-
The Dress: Directed by Tadeusz Łysiak, the short features Julia, a young Polish woman with a disability working at a wayside motel. She crosses paths with a handsome truck driver, who soon becomes her fantasy. The full short film is available for free on YouTube. Watch it here.
Best Animated Short Film
-
Robin RobinOctober 9, 2021
A bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.
-
Affairs of the ArtJanuary 29, 2021
Look out: Beryl’s back. With Affairs of the Art, British animator Joanna Quinn recounts another gloriously unhinged chapter in the adventures of Beryl, the comic everywoman she unleashed upon the world with her debut film, Girls’ Night Out, which took home three major awards from Annecy in 1987.
-
BoxBalletMarch 12, 2020
Once a fragile ballerina Olya meets a rude and gloomy boxer Evgeny. The contrast between the worlds of the heroes and their worldview is so striking that the very possibility of intersection of heroes appears as a miracle. Are the heroes ready to accept the same timid feeling that arose between them? Will they overcome everything external and superficial, behind which fragile loving souls are hidden.
-
The Windshield WiperJuly 13, 2021
Inside a cafe while smoking a whole pack of cigarettes, a man poses an ambitious question: “What is Love?”. A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion.
- Bestia: Inspired by real events, a secret police agent in the military dictatorship in Chile explores her relationship with her dog, her body, her fears, and frustrations. Directed by Hugo Covarrubias. You can rent the short on Vimeo for $2.20 or buy it for $5.50.
Best Documentary Short Subject
-
AudibleApril 29, 2021
Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend.
-
Lead Me HomeSeptember 3, 2021
Poignant stories of homelessness on the West Coast of the US frame this cinematic portrait of a surging humanitarian crisis.
-
The Queen of BasketballJune 10, 2021
She is arguably the greatest living women’s basketball player. She’s won three national trophies; she played in the ‘76 Olympics; she was drafted to the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lucy Harris?
-
Three Songs for BenazirJune 2, 2021
Elizabeth and Gulistan Mirzaei’s moving short film shines a light on life for refugees in modern-day Afghanistan through the story of Shaista, a young man who—newly married to Benazir and living in a camp for displaced persons in Kabul—struggles to balance his dreams of being the first from his tribe to join the Afghan National Army with the responsibilities of starting a family.
-
When We Were BulliesJanuary 28, 2021
A mind-boggling “coincidence” leads the filmmaker to track down his fifth grade class – and fifth grade teacher – to examine their memory of and complicity in a bullying incident fifty years ago.