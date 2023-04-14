How to Stream Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Other New England Teams on NESN

Regional sports networks (RSNs) may be crumbling across the United States these days, but NESN doesn’t share those troubles. Backed financially by the same companies that own the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, fans don’t have to worry about this channel going under any time soon.

Cord-cutting fans in the New England market (excluding Fairfield County, Conn.) may well be wondering what the best way to watch the channel is as the NHL playoffs and MLB season get underway. After all, the Bruins are the prohibitive favorite in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, having set regular season records for points and wins this year. The Red Sox are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, and the 2023 season is just heating up!

Fortunately, there are several ways for you to enjoy NESN in the New England market if you want to see Red Sox, Bruins, and more games this season!

What Teams Are Available on NESN?

As noted previously, NESN is the best place for New England-based fans to watch both Red Sox and Bruins games. All games of the Bruins’ first-round playoff series will be on NESN, and should the team advance further NESN will offer those games locally as well.

College and minor league professional teams are also available on NESN, including:

Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A minor league baseball)

Boston Pride (Premier Hockey Federation)

Boston College

Boston University

Northeastern University

University of Massachusetts

It’s not just live games on NESN, either. The network produces a ton of studio content featuring interviews, highlights, analysis and even podcasts!

What’s the Best Live TV Streaming Service tor Watching NESN?

DIRECTV STREAM is our top pick to watch NESN. You can access it by signing up for a Choice plan, which normally runs $99.99 per month after a five-day free trial. Right now, however, new customers can sign up and get $10 off their DIRECTV STREAM service for three months.

DIRECTV STREAM carries more major entertainment and sports channels than any other live TV service. It will give you the opportunity to stream Red Sox games on NESN, plus a lot more nationally televised games via MLB Network. It’s a bit more expensive than some live TV plans, but the value you get in return is fantastic.

$74.99+ / month

Is There Another Option for Watching NESN?

There certainly is. Fubo also includes NESN in its base plan, which starts at $85.98 per month (a number that includes Fubo’s RSN fee). Users in the New England market will not only get Red Sox and Bruins games, but any Boston Celtics games that appear on NBA TV using the Sports Plus add-on during the first round of the playoffs as well. However, because Fubo doesn’t carry TNT or TBS, there is a lot of nationally broadcast sports action — including a lot of Boston-based teams — that you can’t watch on the streamer.

What is NESN 360?

NESN 360 is another way for New England-based fans to enjoy Red Sox and Bruins games. It’s a great choice if you already have a live TV service, or are working with a tight budget. For $29.99 per month, you’ll be able to watch all Bruins and Red Sox contests that appear on NESN, and get access to all of the channel’s other content as well.

What if You Live Outside New England?

Unfortunately, as of now there is no way to stream NESN or NESN 360 outside the New England market. The good news is, there are plenty of ways to see Red Sox and Bruins games if you’re an out-of-market fan of those teams.

MLB’s out-of-market streaming service is MLB.TV. This service has several pricing options: a $24.99 monthly plan that encompasses all teams, or an annual plan with every club for $149.99. Red Sox diehards living out of market can also grab a single-team MLB.TV subscription for $129.99 per month.

ESPN+ is now the home of NHL Power Play, which offers out-of-market NHL contests on a national stage for just $9.99 per month. This year’s NHL playoffs will be split between ESPN and the Turner Networks, so out-of-market Bruins fans will want to make sure they get a live TV service that offers each of these networks.