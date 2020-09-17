How to Stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live For Free Online

On Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Cleveland Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT

TV: NFL Network

Unlike most games on Thursday Night, this is one of three games exclusively available on NFL Network. It won’t be on FOX or Amazon Prime Video like games later in the season.

The matchup will see first overall selection Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals face Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Both teams lost their opening matchup, and in Cincinnati’s case, on a missed 31-yard field goal at the end of the game.

The Browns have firepower on offense with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Austin Hooper – but they haven’t been able bring that all together. To defeat them, Cincinnati will need strong performances from A.J. Green and Giovani Bernard and Joe Mixon in the backfield.

