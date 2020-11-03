How to Stream CNN Election 2020 Coverage Live For Free Without Cable

After months of campaigning, the 2020 election comes to a head tonight. The lead up to Election Day has been an eventful one, with the entire country completely polarized.

How to Watch the Election Night Coverage on CNN

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: CNN

CNN’s Election Night in America will be anchored by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper and will air live from the CNN Election Center in Washington. Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will lead the network’s late-night coverage.

Additionally, Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins will be live from Trump Campaign headquarters, and Arlette Saenz and Jeff Zeleny will be live from Biden Campaign headquarters.

Also in the Election Center will be chief national correspondent John King, who will report live from the CNN Magic Wall, as well as CNN political director David Chalian, who will cover exit polls.

The two candidates spent the past few days holding last-minute campaign rallies. Trump was in Fayetteville, N.C, Scranton, PA, Traverse City, Mich., and then Kenosha, Wis. while Biden held a drive-in rally in Ohio, and was joined by senator Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in Pittsburgh, PA as well as Philadelphia.

How to Stream the Election Night Coverage on CNN Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch election night coverage live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

