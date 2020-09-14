How to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Premiere Live Online For Free

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is coming back for a 29th season and it promises to be one for the books. This season, not only is the show welcoming new stars to the ballroom, but there have been new additions to the judge’s panel as well as a new host. The show premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Premiere

When: Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

TV: ABC

For the 29th season, ABC decided to give the longstanding show a makeover. For one, the show has replaced its beloved hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron with supermodel and former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ host, Tyra Banks. The news was announced back in July to the shock of fans all over.

Also mixing things up this season is Derek Hough, who comes back to the ballroom as a new addition to the judge’s panel. Hough served as a coach to the stars for 17 seasons, winning the mirror ball six times over the course of his tenure.

It wouldn’t be “Dancing With the Stars” without a slew of headline-makers trying their luck at the Viennese waltz. This season features stars such as Carole Baskin from Netflix’s “Tiger King” and Monica Aldama from the streaming giant’s “Cheer” documentary as well as daytime host of “The Real” Jeannie Mai, rapper Nelly, among other notables. Beloved coaches and pro-dancers Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and Keo Motsepe will also be back.

