How to Stream Every Keanu Reeves Movie - Viewing Options for Every Title
Keanu Reeves has been lighting up movie screens for nearly 40 years. From his breakthrough in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” to his blockbuster action flicks like “The Matrix,” “Speed,” “Point Break,” and “John Wick,” his career has been as unpredictable as it is entertaining. Whether you want to fire up an old favorite or discover a new-to-you Keanu flick, we’ve collected all his films and where to stream them.
-
John Wick: Chapter 4March 22, 2023
With the price on his head ever increasing, John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
-
DC League of Super-PetsJuly 27, 2022
When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto the Super-Dog must convince a rag-tag shelter pack - Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.
-
The Matrix ResurrectionsDecember 16, 2021
Plagued by strange memories, Neo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix.
-
Bill & Ted Face the MusicAugust 27, 2020
Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends Bill and Ted set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they are helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe.
-
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the RunAugust 14, 2020
When his best friend Gary is suddenly snatched away, SpongeBob takes Patrick on a madcap mission far beyond Bikini Bottom to save their pink-shelled pal.
-
Between Two Ferns: The MovieSeptember 20, 2019
Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show, ‘Between Two Ferns’ and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.
-
Toy Story 4June 19, 2019
Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.
-
Always Be My MaybeMay 31, 2019
Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.
-
John Wick: Chapter 3 - ParabellumMay 15, 2019
No just deed goes unpunished, and now the tables have turned: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has a $14 million price on his head, and an army of bounty-hunting killers are out to claim it. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hitmen and women await his every turn.
The cast includes Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Jerome Flynn, and Robin Lord Taylor.
-
ReplicasOctober 25, 2018
A scientist becomes obsessed with returning his family to normalcy after a terrible accident.
-
Destination WeddingAugust 2, 2018
Frank and Lindsay—two emotionally-broken strangers—meet on the way to a destination wedding. Over the course of the weekend and against all odds, they find themselves drawn together even though they are initially repulsed by one another.
-
SiberiaJuly 13, 2018
Lucas, a diamond trader who travels to Saint Petersburg to arrange a sale, discovers that his Russian business partner has left his hotel and gone to a small Siberian village, so Lucas also heads there to try find him.
-
SPF-18September 29, 2017
18-year-old Penny Cooper spent years pining for Johnny Sanders Jr., but when a mysterious musician shows up on the beach, Penny is torn.
-
A Happening of Monumental ProportionsMay 5, 2017
During the course of one day, a group of students at a school in Los Angeles find themselves caught up in a plot of sex, lies and dead bodies.
-
John Wick: Chapter 2February 8, 2017
When a former associate (Riccardo Scamarcio) seeks to seize control of an international assassin’s guild, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is once again forced out of retirement. Bound by a blood oath to aid him, he travels to Rome to face off against some of the world’s most dangerous killers.
The cast also includes Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Thomas Sadoski, and Bridget Moynahan.
-
To the BoneJanuary 22, 2017
A young woman dealing with anorexia meets an unconventional doctor who challenges her to face her condition and embrace life.
-
The Whole TruthMarch 25, 2016
A defense attorney works to get his teenage client acquitted of murdering his wealthy father.
-
The Bad BatchJune 23, 2017
Arlen is sent to a fenced-off wasteland where undesirables are exiled to when she is kidnapped by a group of cannibals. She escapes and ends up on a journey to reunite a missing girl with her father.
-
The Neon DemonJune 8, 2016
When aspiring model Jesse moves to Los Angeles, her youth and vitality are devoured by a group of beauty-obsessed women who will take any means necessary to get what she has.
-
KeanuApril 21, 2016
Friends hatch a plot to retrieve a stolen cat by posing as drug dealers for a street gang.
-
ExposedJanuary 22, 2016
After witnessing a miracle, a young Latina woman experiences strange things as a police detective searches for the truth behind his partner’s death.
-
Mifune: The Last SamuraiDecember 2, 2016
An account of the life and work of legendary Japanese actor Toshirō Mifune (1920-97), the most prominent actor of the Golden Age of Japanese cinema.
Keanu is the narrator of this documentary.
-
Knock KnockJune 26, 2015
When a devoted husband and father is left home alone for the weekend, two stranded young women unexpectedly knock on his door for help. What starts out as a kind gesture results in a dangerous seduction and a deadly game of cat and mouse.
-
John WickOctober 22, 2014
The legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is mourning the sudden death of his wife. When a cruel mobster (Alfie Allen) takes his car and kills his dog, it’s more than he can bear. Wick sets out to avenge the life he once loved.
The cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.
-
47 RoninDecember 6, 2013
Kai—an outcast—joins Oishi, the leader of 47 outcast samurai. Together they seek vengeance upon the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished their kind. To restore honour to their homeland, the warriors embark upon a quest that challenges them with a series of trials that would destroy ordinary warriors.
-
Man of Tai ChiJuly 4, 2013
In Beijing, a young martial artist’s skill places him in position to experience opportunities and sacrifices.
-
Generation Um…July 11, 2012
A drama that follows three adults during a single day in Los Angeles, one filled with sex, drugs, and indecision.
-
Side by SideAugust 19, 2012
Since the invention of cinema, the standard format for recording moving images has been film. Over the past two decades, a new form of digital filmmaking has emerged, creating a groundbreaking evolution in the medium. Keanu Reeves explores the development of cinema and the impact of digital filmmaking via in-depth interviews with Hollywood masters, such as James Cameron, David Fincher, David Lynch, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Steven Soderbergh, and many more.
-
Henry's CrimeJanuary 14, 2010
An aimless man is sent to prison for a crime he did not commit, an ex-con targets the same bank he was sent away for robbing.
-
The Private Lives of Pippa LeeJuly 7, 2009
After her much older husband forces a move to a suburban retirement community, Pippa Lee engages in a period of reflection and finds herself heading toward a quiet nervous breakdown.
-
The Day the Earth Stood StillDecember 10, 2008
A representative of an alien race that went through drastic evolution to survive its own climate change, Klaatu comes to Earth to assess whether humanity can prevent the environmental damage they have inflicted on their own planet. When barred from speaking to the United Nations, he decides humankind shall be exterminated so the planet can survive.
-
Street KingsApril 10, 2008
Tom Ludlow is a disillusioned L.A. Police Officer, rarely playing by the rules and haunted by the death of his wife. When evidence implicates him in the execution of a fellow officer, he is forced to go up against the cop culture he’s been a part of his entire career, ultimately leading him to question the loyalties of everyone around him.
-
The Great WarmingNovember 3, 2006
We are living at the dawn of a new epoch. Year by year, degree by degree, Earth is growing warmer… a legacy of the Industrial Revolution, population growth, and our addiction to technology, speed and power. Just as other generations spoke of a Great Plague and a Great Depression, our children will be compelled to endure The Great Warming - and find a way to conquer its consequences. Filmed in eight countries on four continents, endorsed by dozens of the world’s leading scientists, this is the most factually accurate, visually stunning and wide-ranging production ever mounted about this complex, fascinating subject.
-
The Lake HouseJune 16, 2006
A lonely doctor who once occupied an unusual lakeside home begins exchanging love letters with its former resident, a frustrated architect. They must try to unravel the mystery behind their extraordinary romance before it’s too late.
-
A Scanner DarklyJuly 7, 2006
An undercover cop in a not-too-distant future becomes involved with a dangerous new drug and begins to lose his own identity as a result.
-
Ellie ParkerJanuary 21, 2005
Ellie Parker, an aspiring actress from Australia, lives a hectic Hollywood lifestyle, perpetually trying to land the role that will elevate her career. Living with her lothario musician boyfriend, Justin, Ellie is far from happy, finding support primarily from her friend Sam. But when Ellie meets Chris after a minor traffic accident, she sees new potential for both romance and her life in general.
-
ThumbsuckerJanuary 23, 2005
Justin Cobb, a teenager in suburban Oregon, copes with his thumb-sucking problem, romance, and his diagnosis with ADHD and subsequent experience using Ritalin.
-
ConstantineFebruary 8, 2005
John Constantine has literally been to Hell and back. When he teams up with a policewoman to solve the mysterious suicide of her twin sister, their investigation takes them through the world of demons and angels that exists beneath the landscape of contemporary Los Angeles.
-
Something's Gotta GiveDecember 12, 2003
Harry Sanborn is an aged music industry exec with a fondness for younger women like Marin, his latest trophy girlfriend. Things get a little awkward when Harry suffers a heart attack at the home of Marin’s mother, Erica. Left in the care of Erica and his doctor, a love triangle starts to take shape.
-
The Matrix RevolutionsNovember 5, 2003
The human city of Zion defends itself against the massive invasion of the machines as Neo fights to end the war at another front while also opposing the rogue Agent Smith.
-
The AnimatrixMay 9, 2003
Straight from the creators of the groundbreaking Matrix trilogy, this collection of short animated films from the world’s leading anime directors fuses computer graphics and Japanese anime to provide the background of the Matrix universe and the conflict between man and machines. The shorts include Final Flight of the Osiris, The Second Renaissance, Kid’s Story, Program, World Record, Beyond, A Detective Story and Matriculated.
-
The Matrix ReloadedMay 15, 2003
Six months after the events depicted in The Matrix, Neo has proved to be a good omen for the free humans, as more and more humans are being freed from the matrix and brought to Zion, the one and only stronghold of the Resistance. Neo himself has discovered his superpowers including super speed, ability to see the codes of the things inside the matrix and a certain degree of pre-cognition. But a nasty piece of news hits the human resistance: 250,000 machine sentinels are digging to Zion and would reach them in 72 hours. As Zion prepares for the ultimate war, Neo, Morpheus and Trinity are advised by the Oracle to find the Keymaker who would help them reach the Source. Meanwhile Neo’s recurrent dreams depicting Trinity’s death have got him worried and as if it was not enough, Agent Smith has somehow escaped deletion, has become more powerful than before and has fixed Neo as his next target.
-
HardballSeptember 14, 2001
An aimless young man who is scalping tickets, gambling and drinking, agrees to coach a Little League team from the Cabrini Green housing project in Chicago as a condition of getting a loan from a friend.
-
Sweet NovemberFebruary 16, 2001
Nelson is a man devoted to his advertising career in San Francisco. One day, while taking a driving test at the DMV, he meets Sara. She is very different from the other women in his life. Nelson causes her to miss out on taking the test and later that day she tracks him down. One thing leads to another and Nelson ends up living with her through a November that will change his life forever.
-
The GiftMarch 16, 2000
Annie Wilson, young widow and mother of three, makes her living foretelling others’ futures—though her own has become cloudier than even she can see. Threatened by a client’s violent husband and plagued by visions of a missing local woman, Annie finds herself pulled into a thicket of lies and deception in which her extraordinary gift may ultimately get her killed.
-
The WatcherSeptember 8, 2000
FBI agent Joel Campbell, burnt-out and shell-shocked after years spent chasing serial killers, flees L.A. to begin a new life for himself in Chicago. But five months later, Joel’s best laid plans are abruptly cut short when his new hometown becomes the setting for some particularly gruesome murders—murders that could only have been committed by one man: David Allen Griffin. One of Joel’s most elusive and cunning nemeses, Griffin has followed his former pursuer to Chicago in order to play a sadistic game of cat and mouse. Taunting Joel with photographs of his intended victims and leaving his crime scenes meticulously free of clues in order to keep the police at bay, Griffin derives as much pleasure out of watching Joel react to every movement as watching his victims die. But when Griffin moves into Joel’s inner circle, Joel must quickly find some way to stop him before someone close to him becomes the next one to die.
-
The ReplacementsAugust 11, 2000
Maverick old-guard coach Jimmy McGinty is hired in the wake of a players’ strike to help the Washington Sentinels advance to the playoffs. But that impossible dream hinges on whether his replacements can hunker down and do the job. So, McGinty dusts off his secret dossier of ex-players who never got a chance (or screwed up the one they were given) and knits together a bad-dream team of guys who just may give the Sentinels their title shot.
-
Me and WillJuly 10, 1999
Two women with a passion for motorcycles meet while going through rehab. When they discover they’ve both longed to ride Captain America’s red, white, and blue chopper from Easy Rider, they escape the rehab clinic and hit the highway in search of their dream bike.
Keanu’s role is uncredited here.
-
The MatrixMarch 30, 1999
Set in the 22nd century, The Matrix tells the story of a computer hacker who joins a group of underground insurgents fighting the vast and powerful computers who now rule the earth.
-
The Devil's AdvocateOctober 17, 1997
Aspiring Florida defense lawyer Kevin Lomax accepts a job at a New York law firm. With the stakes getting higher every case, Kevin quickly learns that his boss has something far more evil planned.
-
The Last Time I Committed SuicideJune 20, 1997
Neal Cassady is living the beat life during the 1940s, working at The Tire Yard and and philandering around town. However, he has visions of a happy life with kids and a white picket fence. When his girlfried, Joan, tries to kill herself he gets scared and runs away. But when Joan reappears will he take the chance at that happiness, or will he turn his back on it?
-
Feeling MinnesotaSeptember 13, 1996
Sam Clayton’s marriage to ex-stripper Freddie comes about when she’s strong-armed into the match by Red, a club proprietor who once did her a favor. But Freddie falls in love with Jjaks, Sam’s brother, and the pair tries to escape the situation together. It isn’t long before both Sam and Red catch up with them, resulting in threats against the two of them — although tension also starts to build between Sam and Red.
-
Chain ReactionAugust 2, 1996
Two researchers in a green alternative energy project forced on the run when they are framed for murder and treason.
-
A Walk in the CloudsAugust 11, 1995
World War II vet Paul Sutton falls for a pregnant and unwed woman who persuades him — during their first encounter — to pose as her husband so she can face her family.
-
Johnny MnemonicMay 26, 1995
In a dystopian 2021, Johnny is a data trafficker who has an implant that allows him to securely store data too sensitive for regular computer networks. On one delivery run, he accepts a package that not only exceeds the implant’s safety limits—and will kill him if the data is not removed in time—but also contains information far more important and valuable than he had ever imagined. On a race against time, he must avoid the assassins sent to kill him and remove the data before it, too, ends his life.
-
SpeedJune 9, 1994
Los Angeles SWAT cop Jack Traven is up against bomb expert Howard Payne, who’s after major ransom money. First it’s a rigged elevator in a very tall building. Then it’s a rigged bus—if it slows, it will blow, bad enough any day, but a nightmare in LA traffic. And that’s still not the end.
-
Little BuddhaDecember 1, 1993
After the death of Lama Dorje, Tibetan Buddhist monks find three children — one American and two Nepalese — who may be the rebirth of their great teacher.
-
FreakedSeptember 11, 1993
A vain actor, his best friend, and an activist end up at a mutant freak farm run by a weirdo scientist.
Keanu appears in an uncredited cameo as Ortiz the Dog Boy.
-
Even Cowgirls Get the BluesMay 13, 1994
Sissy Hankshaw is born with enormous thumbs that help her hitchhiking through the US from a young age. She becomes a model in advertising and her NY agent ‘the Countess’ sends her to his ranch in CA to shoot a commercial, set against the background of mating whooping cranes. There, she befriends Bonanza Jellybean, one of the cowgirls at the beauty- ranch.
-
Much Ado About NothingMay 7, 1993
In this Shakespearean farce, Hero and her groom-to-be, Claudio, team up with Claudio’s commanding officer, Don Pedro, the week before their wedding to hatch a matchmaking scheme. Their targets are sharp-witted duo Benedick and Beatrice — a tough task indeed, considering their corresponding distaste for love and each other. Meanwhile, meddling Don John plots to ruin the wedding.
-
Bram Stoker's DraculaNovember 13, 1992
When Dracula leaves the captive Jonathan Harker and Transylvania for London in search of Mina Murray, the reincarnation of Dracula’s long-dead wife Elisabeta, obsessed vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing sets out to end the madness.
-
My Own Private IdahoFebruary 1, 1991
In this loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV,” Mike Waters is a gay hustler afflicted with narcolepsy. Scott Favor is the rebellious son of a mayor. Together, the two travel from Portland, Oregon to Idaho and finally to the coast of Italy in a quest to find Mike’s estranged mother. Along the way they turn tricks for money and drugs, eventually attracting the attention of a wealthy benefactor and sexual deviant.
-
Bill & Ted's Bogus JourneyJuly 19, 1991
Amiable slackers Bill and Ted are once again roped into a fantastical adventure when De Nomolos, a villain from the future, sends evil robot duplicates of the two lads to terminate and replace them. The robot doubles actually succeed in killing Bill and Ted, but the two are determined to escape the afterlife, challenging the Grim Reaper to a series of games in order to return to the land of the living.
-
Point BreakJanuary 31, 1991
In Los Angeles, a gang of bank robbers who call themselves The Ex-Presidents commit their crimes while wearing masks of Reagan, Carter, Nixon and Johnson. Believing that the members of the gang could be surfers, the F.B.I. sends young agent Johnny Utah to the beach undercover to mix with the surfers and gather information.
-
Tune in Tomorrow…October 26, 1990
Martin works at the local radio station, which just hired a new scriptwriter with a reputation for great drama, Pedro Carmichael. Martin’s aunt Julia, not related by blood, returns home after many years away and Martin falls for her. Once Pedro finds out about this romance, he starts incorporating details of it into the script of his daily drama series. Soon, Martin and Julia are not only hearing about their fictional selves over the radio, but about what they are going to do next.
-
I Love You to DeathApril 6, 1990
Joey Boca is the owner of a pizza parlour, and has been married to Rosalie for years. When Rosalie discovers that Joey is a womanizer and has been cheating on her for a long time, she goes to extreme lengths to punish him.
-
ParenthoodJuly 31, 1989
The story of the Buckman family and friends, attempting to bring up their children. They suffer/enjoy all the events that occur: estranged relatives, the ‘black sheep’ of the family, the eccentrics, the skeletons in the closet, and the rebellious teenagers.
-
Bill & Ted's Excellent AdventureFebruary 17, 1989
Bill and Ted are high school buddies starting a band. They are also about to fail their history class—which means Ted would be sent to military school—but receive help from Rufus, a traveller from a future where their band is the foundation for a perfect society. With the use of Rufus’ time machine, Bill and Ted travel to various points in history, returning with important figures to help them complete their final history presentation.
-
Dangerous LiaisonsDecember 21, 1988
In 18th century France, Marquise de Merteuil asks her ex-lover Vicomte de Valmont to seduce the future wife of another ex-lover of hers in return for one last night with her. Yet things don’t go as planned.
-
The Prince of PennsylvaniaOctober 10, 1988
Set in a remote Pennsylvania coal-mining town, this off-beat comedy follows the relationship between Carla, a hippie woman, and Rupert, a young punk rocker who feels like a pariah. Hoping to leave their current lives behind, the two conspire to kidnap Rupert’s father and hold him for ransom.
-
Permanent RecordApril 22, 1988
David Sinclair seems to have everything going for him: he’s smart, musically talented, and very successful. To top off his senior year in high school, his band is trying to get a recording session. Therefore, David’s suicide leaves everyone, especially his best friend and bandmate, Chris, with a lot of questions.
-
The Night BeforeApril 15, 1988
A popular beauty surprisingly asks a nerd to take her to the prom. He wakes up hours later in a sleazy alley. She’s missing but he remembers nothing about it.
-
River's EdgeAugust 27, 1986
A group of high-school friends must come to terms with the fact that one of them, Samson, killed another, Jamie. Faced with the brutality of death, each must decide whether to turn their friend in to the police, or to help him escape the consequences of his dreadful deed.
-
FlyingMay 14, 1986
Robin and her father have a car accident. Her father dies. Robin is badly injured and cannot compete in gymnastics tournaments anymore. She lives with her mother and bad step-father. Robin is accepted to the school athlethics team but is not accepted by some other girls, so she works out at a friends house. Eventually Robin and her team compete in the national scholastic meet.
-
Young AgainMay 11, 1986
Michael Riley whishes to be 17 again and which comes true. He goes back to the high school where he fell in love with Laura and still be in love with her. Mick is very happy and excited to be 17 again, he finds Laura who is a widow having 2 children and then realizes the reason why they broke up years ago. Laura makes Mick understand that there is no way to go back. Finally Mick is willing to face who he is and has a new start with Laura when he turns back to a middle age man.
-
YoungbloodJanuary 31, 1986
A skilled young hockey prospect hoping to attract the attention of professional scouts is pressured to show that he can fight if challenged during his stay in a Canadian minor hockey town. His on-ice activities are complicated by his relationship with the coach’s daughter.