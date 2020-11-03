 Skip to Content
How to Stream Fox News Election 2020 Coverage Live For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After months of campaigning, the 2020 election comes to a head tonight. The lead up to Election Day has been an eventful one, with the entire country completely polarized.

How to Watch the Election Night Coverage on Fox News

  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: Fox News
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial on Hulu + Live TV

Fox News Chief Political Anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of The Story will co-anchor Fox News Democracy 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. ET from New York.

How to Stream the Election Night Coverage on Fox News Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch election night coverage live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

Fox News Election Night Preview