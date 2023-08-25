How to Stream High School Football - Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek Live Online Without Cable

High school football is already in full swing as two of Colorado’s top programs are set to do battle. The Cherry Creek Bruins and Ralston Valley Mustangs duke it out in a battle of No. 1 versus No. 5. Last year, Ralston Valley lost to Cherry Creek 35-21, but it could very well be the Mustang’s night this Friday evening. Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek takes place this Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT. You can watch the action with Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT

Cherry Creek High School | 9300 E Union Ave, Greenwood Village, Colo.

Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek High out of Arapahoe County enters as the top-rated high school football team in the state of Colorado — and it isn’t particularly close. Cherry Creek has a 42.50 rating on MaxPreps, while the next closest school has a 31.30. The Bruins have won four Class A championships and enter as the defending champs. A stacked lineup full of players from last year’s state championship team will certainly help Cherry Creek battle for their fifth title. Keep your eyes on OLBs Logan Brantley and Blake Purchase who are both receiving D-1 buzz.

Ralston Valley’s team aren’t slouches, though, and ended last season ranked third in the state. Now ranked fifth, the Mustangs from Arvada, CO in Jefferson County are here to make a name for themselves and dethrone last year’s champs. To do so, they’ll have to rely on a group of talented, but unknown, players due to many of their starters graduating after last season. Linebacker Jack Moran, Class of 2024, is headed to Colorado State and is a player to watch.

Can you stream Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek for Free?

Unfortunately, NFHS Network does not offer a free trial. You will have to sign up for the service in order to watch this game and all other high school athletics.

NFHS is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

