How to Stream High School Football - Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

High school football is already in full swing as two of Colorado’s top programs are set to do battle. The Cherry Creek Bruins and Ralston Valley Mustangs duke it out in a battle of No. 1 versus No. 5. Last year, Ralston Valley lost to Cherry Creek 35-21, but it could very well be the Mustang’s night this Friday evening. Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek takes place this Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. MT. You can watch the action with Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Colorado High School Football - Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek

About Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek High out of Arapahoe County enters as the top-rated high school football team in the state of Colorado — and it isn’t particularly close. Cherry Creek has a 42.50 rating on MaxPreps, while the next closest school has a 31.30. The Bruins have won four Class A championships and enter as the defending champs. A stacked lineup full of players from last year’s state championship team will certainly help Cherry Creek battle for their fifth title. Keep your eyes on OLBs Logan Brantley and Blake Purchase who are both receiving D-1 buzz.

Ralston Valley’s team aren’t slouches, though, and ended last season ranked third in the state. Now ranked fifth, the Mustangs from Arvada, CO in Jefferson County are here to make a name for themselves and dethrone last year’s champs. To do so, they’ll have to rely on a group of talented, but unknown, players due to many of their starters graduating after last season. Linebacker Jack Moran, Class of 2024, is headed to Colorado State and is a player to watch.

Can you stream Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek for Free?

Unfortunately, NFHS Network does not offer a free trial. You will have to sign up for the service in order to watch this game and all other high school athletics.

What devices can you use to stream the Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek High School Football Game?

NFHS is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    $11.99 / month
Cherry Creek four-peats as 5A football champions

