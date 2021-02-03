How to Stream “Modern Family” For Free

All 250 episodes of hit-series “Modern Family” are officially coming to streaming today. With the unique arrangement, you have two different ways to stream all 11 seasons of the series. The series will stream both on Hulu and Peacock.

How to Watch “Modern Family”

When: Starting February 3rd, 2021

Where: Hulu / Peacock

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

With both Hulu and Peacock, the entire catalog of “Modern Family” will be available.

On Hulu, you can access all episodes with their Hulu with Limited Commercials ($5.99) plan, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial. If you want it ad-free, you can upgrade to Hulu (No Ads), which is $11.99 a month, after a 30-Day Free Trial.

You can also get Hulu as part of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $12.99 a month – or $18.99 with Hulu (No Ads).

Modern Family September 23, 2009 The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan is a wonderfully large and blended family. They give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family.

On Peacock, the first 12 episodes of the first season are available for free with the Peacock Free Tier. If you want the entire series, you will need Peacock Premium for $4.99, or Premium Plus for $9.99 if you want to stream ad-free.

Modern Family follows the diverse, complex, and sometimes nutty Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. The show starred Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Tye Burrell, among others.

As they did with The Office, Peacock will be creating a dedicated “fan experience” for Modern Family which will include curated collections, bonus content and other features in addition to full episodes.