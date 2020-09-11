How to Stream NFL Sunday Ticket Online Without DirecTV Satellite in 2020 Season

If you don’t have access to DirecTV, you can still get NFL Sunday Ticket, but it won’t come cheap and not everyone is eligible.

To be able to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV, you will need to live in a dorm or apartment without access to the satellite version of NFL Sunday Ticket. You can check eligibility by entering your address at the Sunday Ticket website.

NFL Sunday Ticket Online Pricing & Plans

If you are eligible, there are two different plans. NFL Sunday Ticket “To Go” includes every out-of-market NFL game live on a wide array of streaming devices for $293.96 per season (or $73.49 per month). If you also want NFL RedZone Channel and DirecTV Fantasy Zone, you will need NFL Sunday Ticket “Max” which is $395.99 (or $99 per month).

SUNDAYTICKET.TV

Both plans come with the ability to activate Game Mix where you can watch up to 4 games at the same time. It also includes Short Cuts, which are 30-minute replays of games, following the live telecast.

Sunday Ticket Max subscribers can also get NFL Game Pass for a discounted $50 for the season (normally $99). This will give you full on-demand replays with additional camera angles and radio broadcasts of the games.

How Can I Save on NFL Sunday Ticket?

The good news is that if you are a student (or have a student in your family), you can subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket Online for just $100 for the entire season. If you’re not, you can always try NFL Sunday Ticket for free with a 7-Day Free Trial.

SUNDAYTICKET.TV for Students

What Devices Can Stream NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

NFL Sunday Ticket Online is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, PS4/PS5, XBOX One, Samsung Smart TV (2016+), iOS, Android, and your computer.

How Many People Can Stream Sunday Ticket at The Same Time?

Unlike other services that give you multiple streams, only one device can be streaming NFL Sunday Ticket Online at the same time. So don’t expect to be able to split an account with your ” extended family.”

What If I Just Want NFL RedZone?

At $34.99 a season, you can buy access to NFL RedZone directly from the NFL App, but it does come with limitations. You won’t be able to AirPlay, Cast, or watch on a streaming player like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV.

In order to watch NFL RedZone on your TV without cable, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service.

Your least expensive option is upstart Vidgo ($50) which includes it as part of their Plus plan. They don’t have CBS, so if you want a more complete service, you can it from fuboTV ($60) as part of their Sports Plus plan for $11 a month, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

YouTube TV ($65) recently added it to their service for $11 a month, but your all-in cost will be $5 more than fuboTV.