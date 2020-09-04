Stream Power Book II: Ghost Premiere Live For Free on STARZ Without Cable

Starting this Sunday, September 6th, at 9pm ET — STARZ will debut the first of four spin-offs of Power – “Power Book II: Ghost”. The good news is you can watch it live, even if you don’t have cable or satellite. New subscribers can stream it for free with a 7-Day Free of the STARZ App.

How to Stream Power Book II: Ghost For Free

When: Sunday, September 6th at 9pm ET

TV: STARZ

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ

Picking up just days after the “Power” finale, this sequel series follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

You can also binge all six seasons of Power ahead of the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost on Sunday September 6th. It will move to regular 8pm time slot on September 13th for the remaining of the ten episodes first season.

Power Book II: Ghost Trailer

What Else Can You Watch?

You’ll also be able to watch Starz Originals like Outlander, Power, Ash vs Evil Dead, Vida, American Gods, and Howards End, as well as films like Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Men In Black: International, Zombieland: Double Tap, and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream the STARZ App?

You can stream the Starz App on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

On mobile devices and tablets, you can download shows and movies offline so you can stream even if you don’t have internet access.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

With the deal you can binge unlimited STARZ originals — plus it’s the only place to stream all five seasons of Outlander. You can also stream shows like “P-Valley”, “American Gods”, “Hightown”, all six seasons of “Power”, and more.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ has access to some biggest blockbusters in streaming with movies like “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, “Men In Black: International”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Zombieland: Double Tap”, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, and coming in July, “Jumanji: Next Level.”

If you are missing movies of your past, STARZ has a rotating collection of past movies like “Meet The Parents”, “Spider-Man”, “Pulp Fiction”, “Venom”, “Bad Teacher”, “Pride & Prejudice”, “Equalizer 2”, “The Intruder”, and “Scarface.”

For kids, they have a wide selection of movies like “Osmosis Jones”, “Garfield: The Movie”, “Robots”, “Surf’s Up”, “Night at The Museum”, “Ice Age: The Meltdown”, “Daddy Day Care”, “Spy Kids 2”, and “The Muppets”.

What TV Shows Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

One feature of the STARZ App that many don’t know, is access to commercial-free full seasons of hit TV Shows. Right now, you can stream shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “Party Down”, “Sanford and Son”, “Diff’rent Strokes”, “The Jeffersons”, and “Miami Vice.”

They also have throwback cartoons for the family like “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Inspector Gadget”, “The Cat in the Hat”, and “Paddington Bear.”