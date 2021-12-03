 Skip to Content
Santa Inc.

How to Stream ‘Santa Inc.’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Lionsgate’s adult animated series “Santa Inc.” joins HBO Max just in time for Christmas. The film stars Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen as the North Pole’s #2 Candy Smalls and Santa Claus, respectively. As the latter gets poached by Amazon, the former wants to assume the role of Santa and bring Christmas joy to the world. The eight-part series premieres December 2, only on HBO Max.

How to Watch “Santa Inc.” on HBO Max

  • When: Premieres December 2
  • Streaming: Watch it on HBO Max

Background

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation.

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” said Lionsgate Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

Santa Inc. | A Christmas Special with Sarah and Seth: Tree Lighting

