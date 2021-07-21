How to Stream Seattle Kraken NHL Expansion Draft Live For Free Online
The Seattle Kraken, the 32nd team to join the NHL, will join the league at the start of the 2021-22 season. Coverage of the Expansion Draft, which will see the Kraken select a player from every NHL team begins at 8pm on Wednesday, July 21st on ESPN2. The good news is you can stream the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft online even if you don’t have cable, with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Seattle Kraken NHL Expansion Draft
- Start Time: Wednesday, July 21st @ 8:00pm ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The 2021 Expansion Draft will be hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler, along former NHL Player Dominic Moore. ESPN Analyst Kevin Weekes will be on site to handle reporting and interviews from various locations in Seattle. This will be ESPN’s first NHL event, after becoming the new home of NHL TV coverage starting with the 2021-22 season.
Some players exposed for selection by the Seattle Kraken are Vladmir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues), Cary Price (Montreal Canadiens), and P.K. Subban (New Jersey Devils).
The presentation will also feature Seattle Sports stars – past and present – Sue Bird, Marshawn Lynch, Lenny Wilkens, Jordan Morris, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Bobby Wagner and Kyle Lewis to help GM Ron Francis unveil the team’s selections.
In addition, Kraken owner and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Grammy Award-winning artist Macklemore, women’s hockey legend and Kraken scout Cammi Granato, Kraken Intersectionality consultant Chanel Keenan and members of Western Washington Female Hockey and the Anchorage Hockey Academy will also take part.
How to Stream the NHL Expansion Draft on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android
You can stream the Expansion Draft without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft Preview
NHL Exposure List (Top Players Available)
- Anaheim Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk, D
- Boston Bruins: Connor Clifton, D
- Buffalo Sabres: Jeff Skinner, LW
- Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter, LW
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Max Domi, C
- Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano, D
- Dallas Stars: Ben Bishop, G
- Detroit Red Wings: Vladislav Namestnikov, RW
- Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger, G
- Los Angeles Kings: Jonathan Quick, G
- Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price, G
- New Jersey Devils: P.K. Subban, D
- Nashville Predators: Ryan Johansen, C; Matt Duchene, C
- New York Islanders: Josh Bailey, RW; Jordan Eberle, RW
- Ottawa Senators: Matt Murray, G
- Philadelphia Flyers: James van Riemsdyk, LW; Jakub Voracek, RW
- St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko, RW
- Tampa Bay Lightning: Yanni Gourde, C; Tyler Johnson, C; Ondrej Palat, RW; Alex Killorn, LW
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Jared McCann, LW; Alex Kerfoot, C
- Vancouver Canucks: Jake Virtanen, RW
- Washington Capitals: Conor Sheary, LW