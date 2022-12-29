How to Stream the 100 Best Documentaries Ever Made
Documentaries have become one of our most popular genres of film. In the span of a few hours, you can be transported to another time, face a problem you never knew existed, and discover inspiration in unlikely places. If you’re looking for documentary greatness, we’re here to help. The Streamable cross-referenced Metacritic's list of the Top 100 documentaries to create a master list of where these films are streaming.
Many of these films are on Hoopla or Kanopy — those services are free if your library participates in those programs.
So, kick back, open your mind, and get ready to see the world through fresh eyes.
Best Documentaries 100-91
-
Fire at SeaFebruary 18, 2016
Capturing life on the Italian island of Lampedusa, a frontline in the European migrant crisis.
-
Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the WatersNovember 11, 2020
The remarkable history and legacy of one of the most important works of art to come out of the age of AIDS — Bill T. Jones’ tour-de-force ballet “D-Man in the Waters.”
-
AtticaSeptember 9, 2021
Follows the largest prison uprising in US history, conducting dozens of new interviews with inmates, journalists, and other witnesses.
-
The Velvet UndergroundOctober 15, 2021
Experience the iconic rock band’s legacy in the first major documentary to tell their story. Directed with the era’s avant-garde spirit by Todd Haynes, this kaleidoscopic oral history combines exclusive interviews with dazzling archival footage.
-
A Night of Knowing NothingApril 13, 2022
L, a university student in India, writes letters to her estranged lover, while he is away. Through these letters, we get a glimpse into the drastic changes taking place around her. Merging reality with fiction, dreams, memories, fantasies and anxieties, an amorphous narrative unfolds.
-
To Be and to HaveAugust 28, 2002
The documentary’s title translates as “to be and to have”, the two auxiliary verbs in the French language. It is about a primary school in the commune of Saint-Étienne-sur-Usson, Puy-de-Dôme, France, the population of which is just over 200. The school has one small class of mixed ages (from four to twelve years), with a dedicated teacher, Georges Lopez, who shows patience and respect for the children as we follow their story through a single school year.
-
The FarthestMarch 15, 2018
The captivating tales of the people and events behind one of humanity’s greatest achievements in exploration: NASA’s Voyager mission.
-
Of Men and WarOctober 22, 2014
Filmed over five years, this documentary charts the progress of several veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder at a California clinic.
-
The Missing PictureNovember 4, 2013
Rithy Panh uses clay figures, archival footage, and his narration to recreate the atrocities Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge committed between 1975 and 1979.
-
AftershockJanuary 23, 2022
An alarmingly disproportionate number of Black women are failed every year by the U.S. maternal health system. Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac were vibrant, excited mothers-to-be whose deaths due to childbirth complications were preventable. Now, their partners and families are determined to sound a rallying cry around this chilling yet largely ignored crisis.
Best Documentaries 90-81
-
Restless Creature: Wendy WhelanJanuary 11, 2017
Documentary on the great American Ballerina Wendy Whelan
-
NewtownJanuary 24, 2016
A look at how the community of Newtown, Connecticut came together in the aftermath of the largest mass shooting of schoolchildren in American history.
-
Jane Fonda in Five ActsJanuary 21, 2018
Girl next door, activist, so-called traitor, fitness tycoon, Oscar winner: Jane Fonda has lived a life of controversy, tragedy and transformation – and she’s done it all in the public eye. An intimate look at one woman’s singular journey.
-
Everything Is CopySeptember 29, 2015
A candid portrait of writer/director Nora Ephron, directed by her son, journalist Jacob Bernstein.
-
Apollo 11March 1, 2019
A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.
-
DescendantOctober 21, 2022
History exists beyond what is written. The Africatown residents in Mobile, Alabama, have shared stories about their origins for generations. Their community was founded by enslaved ancestors who were transported in 1860 aboard the last known and illegal slave ship, Clotilda. Though the ship was intentionally destroyed upon arrival, its memory and legacy weren’t. Now, the long-awaited discovery of the Clotilda’s remains offers this community a tangible link to their ancestors and validation of a history so many tried to bury.
-
Mr. SOUL!April 27, 2018
On the heels of the Civil Rights Movement, one fearless black pioneer reconceived a Harlem Renaissance for a new era, ushering giants and rising stars of black American culture onto the national television stage. He was hip. He was smart. He was innovative, political, and gay. In his personal fight for social equality, this man ensured the Revolution would be televised. The man was Ellis Haizlip. The Revolution was soul!
-
45365March 14, 2009
45365 explores the congruities of daily life in an American town. From the patrol car to the courtroom, the playground to the nursing home, the parade to the prayer service, it explores relationships and interactions - with people and their environment. The stories of a father and son, a young relationship, cops and criminals, officials and their electorate coalesce into a mosaic of faces, places, and events. 45365 is a portrait of a city and its people.
-
ShirkersJanuary 21, 2018
In 1992, teenager Sandi Tan shot Singapore’s first indie road movie with her enigmatic American mentor Georges – who then vanished with all the footage. Twenty years later, the 16mm film is recovered, sending Tan, now a novelist in Los Angeles, on a personal odyssey in search of Georges’ vanishing footprints.
-
Inside JobOctober 8, 2010
A film that exposes the shocking truth behind the economic crisis of 2008. The global financial meltdown, at a cost of over $20 trillion, resulted in millions of people losing their homes and jobs. Through extensive research and interviews with major financial insiders, politicians and journalists, Inside Job traces the rise of a rogue industry and unveils the corrosive relationships which have corrupted politics, regulation and academia.
“Inside Job” won the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2010.
Best Documentaries 80-71
-
CitizenfourOctober 10, 2014
In June 2013, Laura Poitras and reporter Glenn Greenwald flew to Hong Kong for the first of many meetings with Edward Snowden. She brought her camera with her.
“Citizenfour” won the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2014.
-
A Film UnfinishedAugust 18, 2010
Yael Hersonski’s powerful documentary achieves a remarkable feat through its penetrating look at another film-the now-infamous Nazi-produced film about the Warsaw Ghetto. Discovered after the war, the unfinished work, with no soundtrack, quickly became a resource for historians seeking an authentic record, despite its elaborate propagandistic construction. The later discovery of a long-missing reel complicated earlier readings, showing the manipulations of camera crews in these “everyday” scenes. Well-heeled Jews attending elegant dinners and theatricals (while callously stepping over the dead bodies of compatriots) now appeared as unwilling, but complicit, actors, alternately fearful and in denial of their looming fate.
-
QuestJuly 26, 2017
For over a decade, this portrait of a North Philadelphia family and the creative sanctuary offered by their home music studio was filmed with vérité intimacy. The family’s 10-year journey is an illumination of race and class in America, and it’s a testament to love, healing and hope.
-
In TransitApril 16, 2015
The Empire Builder is America’s busiest long-distance train route, running from Chicago to Seattle. Throughout these corridors sit runaways, adventurers, and loners – a myriad of passengers waiting to see what their journey holds. A touching and honest observation, co-directed by the iconic Albert Maysles, In Transit breathes life into the long commute, and contemplates the unknowns that lie at our final destination.
-
City HallOctober 21, 2020
An epic look at Boston’s city government, covering racial justice, housing, climate action, and more.
-
Crime + PunishmentJanuary 19, 2018
Over four years of unprecedented access, the story of a brave group of black and Latino whistleblower cops and one unrelenting private investigator who, amidst a landmark lawsuit, risk everything to expose illegal quota practices and their impact on young minorities.
-
4 Little GirlsJuly 9, 1997
On September 15, 1963, a bomb destroyed a black church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls who were there for Sunday school. It was a crime that shocked the nation—and a defining moment in the history of the civil-rights movement. Spike Lee re-examines the full story of the bombing, including a revealing interview with former Alabama Governor George Wallace.
-
DemocratsNovember 13, 2014
An intriguing look at an authoritarian state on the verge of democratization: how Zimbabwe got a new constitution. Two political enemies are forced on a joint mission to write Zimbabwe’s new constitution. The ultimate test that will either take the country a decisive step closer to democracy and away from President Mugabe’s dictatorship, or toward renewed repression. In a country with little respect for human rights, impeded by economic sanctions and hyperinflation running rampant, failure is not an option.
-
Three Minutes: A LengtheningSeptember 1, 2021
The story of the only three minutes of footage —a home movie shot by David Kurtz in 1938— showing images of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk (Poland) before the beginning of the Shoah.
-
The ArborOctober 22, 2010
Portrayal of the late Bradford playwright Andrea Dunbar. Andrea Dunbar wrote honestly and unflinchingly about her upbringing on the notorious Buttershaw Estate in Bradford and was described as ‘a genius straight from the slums.’ When she died tragically at the age of 29 in 1990, Lorraine was just ten years old. The Arbor revisits the Buttershaw Estate where Dunbar grew up, thirty years on from her original play, telling the powerful true story of the playwright and her daughter Lorraine. Also aged 29, Lorraine had become ostracised from her mother’s family and was in prison undergoing rehab. Re-introduced to her mother’s plays and letters, the film follows Lorraine’s personal journey as she reflects on her own life and begins to understand the struggles her mother faced.
Best Documentaries 70-61
-
The Last WaltzMay 1, 1978
Martin Scorsese’s documentary intertwines footage from “The Band’s” incredible farewell tour with probing backstage interviews and featured performances by Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, and other rock legends.
-
Dick Johnson Is DeadJanuary 23, 2020
With this inventive portrait, director Kirsten Johnson seeks a way to keep her 86-year-old father alive forever. Utilizing moviemaking magic and her family’s dark humor, she celebrates Dr. Dick Johnson’s last years by staging fantasies of death and beyond. Together, dad and daughter confront the great inevitability awaiting us all.
-
Dead SoulsOctober 24, 2018
In Gansu Province, northwest China, lie the remains of countless prisoners abandoned in the Gobi Desert sixty years ago. Designated as ultra-rightists in the Communist Party’s Anti-Rightist campaign of 1957, they starved to death in the reeducation camps. The film invites us to meet the survivors of the camps to find out firsthand who these persons were, the hardships they were forced to endure and what became their destiny.
-
The Winding StreamMarch 15, 2014
The story of the American music dynasty, the Carters and Cashes, and their decades-long influence on popular music.
-
Stop Making SenseNovember 16, 1984
A concert film documenting Talking Heads at the height of their popularity, on tour for their 1983 album “Speaking in Tongues.” The band takes the stage one by one and is joined by a cadre of guest musicians for a career-spanning and cinematic performance that features creative choreography and visuals.
-
WesternSeptember 25, 2015
For generations, all that distinguished Eagle Pass, TX, from Piedras Negras, MX, was the Rio Grande. But when darkness descends upon these harmonious border towns, a cowboy and lawman face a new reality that threatens their way of life.
-
GundaApril 15, 2021
Experiential cinema in its purest form, GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows with masterful intimacy. Using stark, transcendent black and white cinematography and the farm’s ambient soundtrack, Master director Victor Kossakowsky invites the audience to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with a magical patience and an other worldly perspective. GUNDA asks us to meditate on the mystery of animal consciousness, and reckon with the role humanity plays in it. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix.
-
No End in SightJuly 27, 2007
Chronological look at the fiasco in Iraq, especially decisions made in the spring of 2003 - and the backgrounds of those making decisions - immediately following the overthrow of Saddam: no occupation plan, an inadequate team to run the country, insufficient troops to keep order, and three edicts from the White House announced by Bremmer when he took over.
-
UncertainMarch 9, 2017
A keen observation of a sun-dappled and still-watered swamp, Uncertain contemplates a frequently overlooked and enigmatic town whose lake, and only real source of income, comes under threat from an aquatic nuisance of the botanical variety. Perhaps unsurprisingly for a site so-named, there is a lack of consensus about the Texas town’s origin: whether the result of a surveyor’s confusion when marking an early map, or steamboat captains’ belief that docking there was an unknowable, impossible task, an auspicious beginning is offered for the unsettled and yearning inhabitants.
-
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four ActsAugust 21, 2006
Spike Lee’s award-winning documentary follows the events that preceded and followed Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic passage through New Orleans in 2005.
Best Documentaries 60-51
-
What We Leave BehindSeptember 23, 2022
At the age of 89, Julián Moreno takes one last bus ride to El Paso, Texas, to visit his daughters and their children – a lengthy trip he has made without fail every month for decades. After returning to rural Mexico, he quietly starts building a house in the empty lot next to his home. In the absence of his physical visits, can this new house bridge the distance between his loved ones?
-
Icarus: The AftermathSeptember 2, 2022
Fogel’s follow-up provides a hair-raising mixture of Kafkaesque nightmare and Le Carré-type suspense as, over the course of three years, Rodchenkov is a nomad refugee, continuously moving residences, protected by his heardbut-never-seen security detail. Why? Vladimir Putin has publicly stated his determination to kill Rodchenkov. Fogel’s astonishing story includes Rodchenkov’s daring attempts to counter Putin’s charges, and his painful efforts to obtain U.S. citizenship.
The original “Icarus” is available on Netflix.
-
For SamaJuly 26, 2019
A love letter from a young mother to her daughter, the film tells the story of Waad al-Kateab’s life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria as she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while cataclysmic conflict rises around her. Her camera captures incredible stories of loss, laughter and survival as Waad wrestles with an impossible choice– whether or not to flee the city to protect her daughter’s life, when leaving means abandoning the struggle for freedom for which she has already sacrificed so much.
-
Man on WireJuly 25, 2008
On August 7th 1974, French tightrope walker Philippe Petit stepped out on a high wire, illegally rigged between New York’s World Trade Center twin towers, then the world’s tallest buildings. After nearly an hour of performing on the wire, 1,350 feet above the sidewalks of Manhattan, he was arrested. This fun and spellbinding documentary chronicles Philippe Petit’s “highest” achievement.
-
National GalleryOctober 8, 2014
A portrait of the day-to-day operations of the National Gallery of London, that reveals the role of the employees and the experiences of the Gallery’s visitors. The film portrays the role of the curators and conservators; the education, scientific, and conservation departments; and the audience of all kinds of people who come to experience it.
-
La MamiJanuary 27, 2020
One of the rooms inside the legendary Barba Azul Cabaret has become a shelter for the girls working there: the women’s bathroom. Every night La Mami, who’s in charge of the bathrooms, offers them the warmth and the advice they need to take on the challenge they face in the dance hall.
-
Scheme BirdsApril 26, 2019
As her adolescence gives way to the obligations of motherhood, troubled Gemma matures in Motherwell, her Scottish hometown, heavily dependent on the steel industry. Unfortunately for her, her hedonistic way of understanding the world does not fit in with the philosophy of the rest of the villagers, so trouble soon follows.
-
Minding the GapAugust 17, 2018
Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.
-
63 UpJune 4, 2019
Director Michael Apted revisits the same group of British-born adults after a 7 year wait. The subjects are interviewed as to the changes that have occurred in their lives during the last seven years.
The film is part of the remarkable “Up” series. Director Michael Apted has visited the same group of British people every seven years since they were seven years old. We see the subjects grow and dream and wrestle with life’s hurdles. It’s a spellbinding record of life.
-
The OvernightersOctober 10, 2014
Desperate, broken men chase their dreams and run from their demons in the North Dakota oil fields. A local Pastor’s decision to help them has extraordinary and unexpected consequences.
Best Documentaries 50-41
-
The River and the WallMay 5, 2019
Five friends embark on a 1,200 mile journey along the US-Mexico border from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico to learn first hand what effect a border wall will have on the natural landscape and the wild animals roaming the land.
-
Paris CalligrammesOctober 14, 2020
Ulrike Ottinger weaves her personal memories of Parisian bohemianism and the serious social, political and cultural upheavals of the time into a cinematic “figure poem.”
-
Capturing the FriedmansMay 30, 2003
An Oscar nominated documentary about a middle-class American family who is torn apart when the father Arnold and son Jesse are accused of sexually abusing numerous children. Director Jarecki interviews people from different sides of this tragic story and raises the question of whether they were rightfully tried when they claim they were innocent and there was never any evidence against them.
-
Big MenMarch 14, 2014
For her latest industrial exposé, Rachel Boynton (Our Brand Is Crisis) gained unprecedented access to Africa’s oil companies. The result is a gripping account of the costly personal tolls levied when American corporate interests pursue oil in places like Ghana and the Niger River Delta. Executive produced by Steven Shainberg and Brad Pitt, Big Men investigates the caustic blend of ambition, corruption and greed that threatens to exacerbate Africa’s resource curse.
-
This Is Not a FilmSeptember 27, 2011
Renowned Iranian director Jafar Panahi received a 6-year prison sentence and a 20-year ban from filmmaking and conducting interviews with foreign press due to his open support for the opposition party in Iran’s 2009 election. In this film, which was shot secretly by Panahi’s close friend Mojtaba Mirtahmasb and smuggled into France on a USB stick concealed inside a cake for a last-minute submission to Cannes, Panahi documents his daily life under house arrest as he awaits a decision on his appeal.
-
My PerestroikaJanuary 24, 2010
Tells the story of five people from the last generation of Soviet children who were brought up behind the Iron Curtain. Just coming of age when the USSR collapsed, they witnessed the world of their childhood crumble and change beyond recognition. Through the lives of these former schoolmates, this intimate film reveals how they have adjusted to their post-Soviet reality in today’s Moscow.
-
Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**kerApril 15, 2020
A collage-like, incisive look at the life of writer, painter and thinker David Wojnarowicz, whose powerful, unapologetic way of seeing the world gave voice to queer rights at a critical time in US history.
-
My Voyage to ItalySeptember 11, 1999
World-renowned director Martin Scorsese narrates this journey through his favorites in Italian cinema.
-
ProcessionNovember 12, 2021
Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma.
-
I Called Him MorganSeptember 5, 2016
Part jazz history, part true-crime tale, Kasper Collin’s new documentary employs extensive archival footage and new interviews to tell the tragic story of the magnificently talented trumpeter Lee Morgan and his common-law wife Helen, who murdered him in a New York bar in 1972.
Best Documentaries 40-31
-
All the Beauty and the BloodshedNovember 23, 2022
The life of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin is told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis.
-
The Girls in the BandOctober 13, 2011
THE GIRLS IN THE BAND tells the poignant, untold stories of female jazz and big band instrumentalists and their fascinating, groundbreaking journeys from the late 1930s to the present day.
-
The GatekeepersJuly 9, 2012
In an unprecedented and candid series of interviews, six former heads of the Shin Bet — Israel’s intelligence and security agency — speak about their role in Israel’s decades-long counterterrorism campaign, discussing their controversial methods and whether the ends ultimately justify the means. (TIFF)
-
Nostalgia for the LightOctober 27, 2010
In Chile’s Atacama Desert, astronomers peer deep into the cosmos in search for answers concerning the origins of life. Nearby, a group of women sift through the sand searching for body parts of loved ones, dumped unceremoniously by Pinochet’s regime.
-
Mr. Bachmann and His ClassSeptember 16, 2021
Mr. Bachmann And His Class explores the close bond between an elementary school teacher and his students. His unconventional methods clash with the complex social and cultural realities of the provincial German industrial town they live in.
-
Over the LimitOctober 5, 2018
Margarita Mamun, an elite Russian rhythmic gymnast, is struggling to become an Olympic champion. It is the most important year of her career and her last chance to achieve the ultimate goal, the gold Olympic medal. The film creates a captivating portrait of a young woman who is desperately trying to handle her own ambitions and meet the expectations of the official Russian training system.
-
They Shall Not Grow OldNovember 9, 2018
A documentary about World War I with never-before-seen footage to commemorate the centennial of Armistice Day, and the end of the war.
-
The Act of KillingNovember 1, 2012
Filmmakers expose the horrifying mass executions of accused communists in Indonesia and those who are celebrated in their country for perpetrating the crime.
-
Stories We TellOctober 12, 2012
Canadian actress and filmmaker Sarah Polley investigates certain secrets related to her mother, interviewing a group of family members and friends whose reliability varies depending of their implication in the events, which are remembered in different ways; so a trail of questions remains to be answered, because memory is always changing and the discovery of truth often depends on who is telling the tale.
-
Graves Without a NameMarch 22, 2019
After The Missing Picture (Un Certain Regard winner 2013 and Oscar nominee for the Best Foreign Language Film in 2013) and Exile, Rithy Panh continues his personal and spiritual exploration. S21 the Khmer Rouge Killing Machine and Duch, Master of the Forges of Hell analyzed the mechanisms of the crime. Graves Without a Name searches for a path to peace. When a thirteen-year-old child, who lost the greater part of his family under the Khmer rouge, embarks on a search for their graves, whether clay or on spiritual ground, what does he find there? And above all, what is he looking for? Spectral trees? Villages defaced beyond recognition? Witnesses who are reluctant to speak? The ethereal touch of a brother or sister’s body as the night approaches? A cinematic movie that reaches well beyond the story of a country for that which is universal.
Best Documentaries 30-21
-
Ex Libris: The New York Public LibrarySeptember 13, 2017
A documentary about how a dominant cultural and demographic institution both sustains their traditional activities and adapts to the digital revolution.
-
FleeJune 17, 2021
Recounted mostly through animation to protect his identity, Amin looks back over his past as a child refugee from Afghanistan as he grapples with a secret he’s kept hidden for 20 years. A thrilling documentary made with a blend of animation and archive footage tells an immensely powerful tale of a gay Afghan survivor and his need to confront his past in order to truly have a future. Amin arrived as an unaccompanied minor in Denmark from Afghanistan. Today, at 36, he is a successful academic and is getting married to his long-time boyfriend. A secret he has been hiding for over 20 years threatens to ruin the life he has built for himself. For the first time he is sharing his story with his close friend. FLEE weaves together a stunning tapestry of images and memories to tell the deeply affecting and original story of a young man grappling with his traumatic past in order to find his true self and the meaning of home.
-
TimeOctober 9, 2020
Fox Rich, indomitable matriarch and modern-day abolitionist, strives to keep her family together while fighting for the release of her incarcerated husband. An intimate, epic, and unconventional love story, filmed over two decades.
-
TowerMarch 13, 2016
Combining archival footage with rotoscopic animation, Tower reveals the action-packed untold stories of the witnesses, heroes and survivors of America’s first mass school shooting, when the worst in one man brought out the best in so many others.
-
The Look of SilenceAugust 30, 2014
A family that survives the genocide in Indonesia confronts the men who killed one of their brothers.
-
A Man VanishesJuly 8, 1967
A Man Vanishes examines the concept of Johatsu, tackling the phenomenon of people missing in Japan over the years. It picks one such person from the list, someone who had seemed to disappear from the face of the earth due to embezzlement from his company, and the filmmakers begin an investigative documentary into the reasons behind and attempt at tracking him down.
-
Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992April 21, 2017
An in-depth look at the culture of Los Angeles in the ten years leading up to the 1992 uprising that erupted after the verdict of police officers cleared of beating Rodney King.
-
Out Of The Clear Blue SkyAugust 17, 2012
On September 11, 2001, Cantor Fitzgerald became famous for the worst of all possible reasons. 658 of their employees were missing, presumed dead, in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Though Cantor suffered almost twice the casualties of the FDNY, their story was soon pushed aside as the media ambushed Cantor CEO Howard Lutnick, who went from face-of-the-tragedy to pariah within weeks. A true stranger-than-fiction account, unfolding over months and years, the film captures being caught in the crosshairs of history.
-
One More Time with FeelingSeptember 2, 2016
Documents the writing, recording and performing of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ sixteenth studio album, Skeleton Tree.
-
CrumbSeptember 10, 1994
This movie chronicles the life and times of R. Crumb. Robert Crumb is the cartoonist/artist who drew Keep On Truckin’, Fritz the Cat, and played a major pioneering role in the genesis of underground comix. Through interviews with his mother, two brothers, wife, and ex-girlfriends, as well as selections from his vast quantity of graphic art, we are treated to a darkly comic ride through one man’s subconscious mind.
Best Documentaries 20-11
-
Brother's KeeperSeptember 9, 1992
This documentary by Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky details the murder trial of Delbert Ward. Delbert was a member of a family of four elderly brothers, working as semi-literate farmers and living together in isolation from the rest of society until William’s death.
-
The Decline of Western CivilizationJuly 1, 1981
The Los Angeles punk music scene circa 1980 is the focus of this film. With Alice Bag Band, Black Flag, Catholic Discipline, Circle Jerks, Fear, Germs, and X.
-
PresidentJanuary 29, 2021
Zimbabwe is at a crossroads. The leader of the opposition MDC party, Nelson Chamisa, challenges the old guard ZANU-PF led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as “The Crocodile.” The election tests both the ruling party and the opposition – how do they interpret principles of democracy in discourse and in practice?
-
SherpaOctober 2, 2015
In 2013, the world’s media reported on a shocking mountain-high brawl as European climbers fled a mob of angry Sherpas. Director Jennifer Peedom and her team set out to uncover the cause of this altercation, intending to film the 2014 climbing season from the Sherpa’s point-of-view. Instead, they captured Everest’s greatest tragedy, when a huge block of ice crashed down onto the climbing route…
-
Shoah: Four SistersJuly 4, 2018
Since 1999, Claude Lanzmann has made several films that could be considered satellites of Shoah, comprised of interviews conducted in the 1970s that didn’t make it into the final, monumental work. He has just completed a series of four new films, built around four women from four different areas of Eastern Europe with four different destinies, each finding herself unexpectedly and improbably alive after war’s end.
-
David Byrne's American UtopiaSeptember 10, 2020
A filmed version of David Byrne’s Broadway show, a unifying musical celebration that inspires audiences to connect to each other and to the global community.
-
First Cousin Once RemovedOctober 9, 2012
Filmmaker Alan Berliner documents his first cousin, the poet-translator Edwin Honig, as he succumbs to Alzheimer’s.
-
Faces PlacesJune 28, 2017
Director Agnès Varda and photographer/muralist JR journey through rural France and form an unlikely friendship.
-
We Were HereSeptember 9, 2011
A reflective look at the arrival and impact of AIDS in San Francisco and how individuals rose to the occasion during the first years of the crisis.
-
Amazing GraceDecember 7, 2018
A behind-the-scenes documentary about the recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling album finally sees the light of day more than four decades after the original footage was shot.
Best Documentaries 10-1
-
movies/collective-2020 <figure class=”video mx-0 color-bg-emphasis position-relative height-0 overflow-hidden pb-16x9 rounded-2”><iframe allow=”accelerometer 'none'; ambient-light-sensor 'none'; autoplay 'none'; battery 'none'; camera 'none'; display-capture 'none'; document-domain 'none'; encrypted-media; fullscreen; geolocation 'none'; gyroscope 'none'; legacy-image-formats 'none'; magnetometer 'none'; microphone 'none'; midi 'none'; oversized-images 'none'; payment 'none'; picture-in-picture; publickey-credentials-get 'none'; sync-xhr 'none'; usb 'none'; wake-lock 'none'; screen-wake-lock 'none'; web-share 'none'; xr-spatial-tracking 'none';” class=”lazy-tight position-absolute top-0 left-0 width-full height-full border-0” importance=”low” sandbox=”allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox” data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KLgGoT7v3ro”></iframe></figure>
-
WoodstockMarch 26, 1970
An intimate look at the Woodstock Music & Art Festival held in Bethel, NY in 1969, from preparation through cleanup, with historic access to insiders, blistering concert footage, and portraits of the concertgoers; negative and positive aspects are shown, from drug use by performers to naked fans sliding in the mud, from the collapse of the fences by the unexpected hordes to the surreal arrival of National Guard helicopters with food and medical assistance for the impromptu city of 500,000.
-
movies/i-am-not-your-negro-2017 <figure class=”video mx-0 color-bg-emphasis position-relative height-0 overflow-hidden pb-16x9 rounded-2”><iframe allow=”accelerometer 'none'; ambient-light-sensor 'none'; autoplay 'none'; battery 'none'; camera 'none'; display-capture 'none'; document-domain 'none'; encrypted-media; fullscreen; geolocation 'none'; gyroscope 'none'; legacy-image-formats 'none'; magnetometer 'none'; microphone 'none'; midi 'none'; oversized-images 'none'; payment 'none'; picture-in-picture; publickey-credentials-get 'none'; sync-xhr 'none'; usb 'none'; wake-lock 'none'; screen-wake-lock 'none'; web-share 'none'; xr-spatial-tracking 'none';” class=”lazy-tight position-absolute top-0 left-0 width-full height-full border-0” importance=”low” sandbox=”allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox” data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/rNUYdgIyaPM”></iframe></figure>
-
movies/virunga-2014 <figure class=”video mx-0 color-bg-emphasis position-relative height-0 overflow-hidden pb-16x9 rounded-2”><iframe allow=”accelerometer 'none'; ambient-light-sensor 'none'; autoplay 'none'; battery 'none'; camera 'none'; display-capture 'none'; document-domain 'none'; encrypted-media; fullscreen; geolocation 'none'; gyroscope 'none'; legacy-image-formats 'none'; magnetometer 'none'; microphone 'none'; midi 'none'; oversized-images 'none'; payment 'none'; picture-in-picture; publickey-credentials-get 'none'; sync-xhr 'none'; usb 'none'; wake-lock 'none'; screen-wake-lock 'none'; web-share 'none'; xr-spatial-tracking 'none';” class=”lazy-tight position-absolute top-0 left-0 width-full height-full border-0” importance=”low” sandbox=”allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox” data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wxXf2Vxj_EU”></iframe></figure>
-
movies/summer-of-soul-or-when-the-revolution-could-not-be-televised-2021 <figure class=”video mx-0 color-bg-emphasis position-relative height-0 overflow-hidden pb-16x9 rounded-2”><iframe allow=”accelerometer 'none'; ambient-light-sensor 'none'; autoplay 'none'; battery 'none'; camera 'none'; display-capture 'none'; document-domain 'none'; encrypted-media; fullscreen; geolocation 'none'; gyroscope 'none'; legacy-image-formats 'none'; magnetometer 'none'; microphone 'none'; midi 'none'; oversized-images 'none'; payment 'none'; picture-in-picture; publickey-credentials-get 'none'; sync-xhr 'none'; usb 'none'; wake-lock 'none'; screen-wake-lock 'none'; web-share 'none'; xr-spatial-tracking 'none';” class=”lazy-tight position-absolute top-0 left-0 width-full height-full border-0” importance=”low” sandbox=”allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox” data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZFpPsW4ZKoE”></iframe></figure>
-
Man with a Movie CameraJanuary 8, 1929
A cameraman wanders around Moscow, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Odesa with a camera slung over his shoulder, documenting urban life with dazzling invention.
-
King in the WildernessJanuary 22, 2018
A chronicle of the final chapters of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, revealing a conflicted leader who faced an onslaught of criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.
-
Hoop DreamsSeptember 12, 1994
Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St. Joseph High School in Westchester, Illinois, a predominately white suburban school well-known for the excellence of its basketball program. Gates and Agee dream of NBA stardom, and with the support of their close-knit families, they battle the social and physical obstacles that stand in their way. This acclaimed documentary was shot over the course of five years.
-
ShoahApril 21, 1985
Claude Lanzmann directed this 9½ hour documentary on the Holocaust without using a single frame of archive footage. He interviews survivors, witnesses, and ex-Nazis (whom he had to film secretly since they only agreed to be interviewed by audio). His style of interviewing, by asking for the most minute details, is effective at adding up these details to give a horrifying portrait of the events of Nazi genocide. He also shows, or rather lets some of his subjects show, that the anti-Semitism that caused 6 million Jews to die in the Holocaust is still alive and well in many people who still live in Germany, Poland, and elsewhere.
-
Best Kept SecretMay 4, 2013
A Newark, New Jersey high school teacher struggles to prepare her students with autism to survive in the brutal world that awaits them once they graduate.
This film has an unbelievable 100 score on Metacritic, meaning every reviewer raved about the film.