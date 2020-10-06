 Skip to Content
How to Stream the 2020 NHL Draft Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

Originally scheduled for Montreal in June, the 2020 NHL Entry Draft will be held virtually from the NHL Network Studios in New Jersey. After a shocking two part NHL Draft Lottery, the New York Rangers will be picking first in their team history. The first round will be aired on NBCSN on October 6th starting at 7pm ET.

How to Watch 2020 NHL Draft

  • When: Begins Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBCSN (1st Round) / NHL Network (2nd-7th Round)
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Rangers are expected to select Rimouski winger Alexis Lafreniere with the top-overall picked. The Los Angeles Kings, who moved up two spots, are likely to pick Center Quinton Byfield or German winger Tim Stutzle. Ottawa has two of the top five picks, with the #3 picked received from San Jose in their trade of Erik Karlsson.

While the first round will air on NBCSN, the 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:30 am ET on Wednesday, October 7th.

How to Stream the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

You can stream the 2020 NHL Draft live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch all seven rounds, you will need access to both NBCSN and NHL Network. Both channels are available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

2020 NHL Draft Order (First Round)

  1. NY Rangers
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Ottawa (from SJS)
  4. Detroit
  5. Ottawa
  6. Anaheim
  7. New Jersey
  8. Buffalo
  9. Minnesota
  10. Winnipeg
  11. Nashville
  12. Florida
  13. Carolina (from TOR)
  14. Edmonton
  15. Toronto (from PIT)
  16. Montreal
  17. Chicago
  18. New Jersey (from ARI)
  19. Calgary
  20. New Jersey (from VAN via TBL)
  21. Columbus
  22. NY Rangers (from CAR)
  23. Philadelphia
  24. Washington
  25. Colorado
  26. St. Louis
  27. Anaheim (from BOS)
  28. Ottawa (from NYI)
  29. Vegas
  30. Dallas
  31. San Jose (from TBL)

NHL Draft Preview