How to Stream the 2020 NHL Draft Live Online Without Cable

Originally scheduled for Montreal in June, the 2020 NHL Entry Draft will be held virtually from the NHL Network Studios in New Jersey. After a shocking two part NHL Draft Lottery, the New York Rangers will be picking first in their team history. The first round will be aired on NBCSN on October 6th starting at 7pm ET.
- When: Begins Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: NBCSN (1st Round) / NHL Network (2nd-7th Round)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The Rangers are expected to select Rimouski winger Alexis Lafreniere with the top-overall picked. The Los Angeles Kings, who moved up two spots, are likely to pick Center Quinton Byfield or German winger Tim Stutzle. Ottawa has two of the top five picks, with the #3 picked received from San Jose in their trade of Erik Karlsson.
While the first round will air on NBCSN, the 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:30 am ET on Wednesday, October 7th.
How to Stream the 2020 NHL Entry Draft
You can stream the 2020 NHL Draft live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch all seven rounds, you will need access to both NBCSN and NHL Network. Both channels are available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NHL Network
|-
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$10
|^
$10
|-
Price: $59.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network
Price: $30
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network
2020 NHL Draft Order (First Round)
- NY Rangers
- Los Angeles
- Ottawa (from SJS)
- Detroit
- Ottawa
- Anaheim
- New Jersey
- Buffalo
- Minnesota
- Winnipeg
- Nashville
- Florida
- Carolina (from TOR)
- Edmonton
- Toronto (from PIT)
- Montreal
- Chicago
- New Jersey (from ARI)
- Calgary
- New Jersey (from VAN via TBL)
- Columbus
- NY Rangers (from CAR)
- Philadelphia
- Washington
- Colorado
- St. Louis
- Anaheim (from BOS)
- Ottawa (from NYI)
- Vegas
- Dallas
- San Jose (from TBL)