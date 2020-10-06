How to Stream the 2020 NHL Draft Live Online Without Cable

Originally scheduled for Montreal in June, the 2020 NHL Entry Draft will be held virtually from the NHL Network Studios in New Jersey. After a shocking two part NHL Draft Lottery, the New York Rangers will be picking first in their team history. The first round will be aired on NBCSN on October 6th starting at 7pm ET.

How to Watch 2020 NHL Draft

When: Begins Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (1st Round) / NHL Network (2nd-7th Round)

The Rangers are expected to select Rimouski winger Alexis Lafreniere with the top-overall picked. The Los Angeles Kings, who moved up two spots, are likely to pick Center Quinton Byfield or German winger Tim Stutzle. Ottawa has two of the top five picks, with the #3 picked received from San Jose in their trade of Erik Karlsson.

While the first round will air on NBCSN, the 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:30 am ET on Wednesday, October 7th.

How to Stream the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

2020 NHL Draft Order (First Round)

NY Rangers Los Angeles Ottawa (from SJS) Detroit Ottawa Anaheim New Jersey Buffalo Minnesota Winnipeg Nashville Florida Carolina (from TOR) Edmonton Toronto (from PIT) Montreal Chicago New Jersey (from ARI) Calgary New Jersey (from VAN via TBL) Columbus NY Rangers (from CAR) Philadelphia Washington Colorado St. Louis Anaheim (from BOS) Ottawa (from NYI) Vegas Dallas San Jose (from TBL)